Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Saudi Arabia Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orobah FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al-Riyadh Al-Riyadh
Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Riyadh - Al-Orobah FC
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Al-Orobah FC Al-Orobah FC
One of the matches of the 31st round of the Saudi Arabian Championship will take place on Thursday in the capital, where Al-Riyadh will host Al-Orouba on their home turf. Here’s a betting option for this encounter with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Al-Riyadh continues to alternate between successful spells and setbacks. Lamouchi’s team hasn’t won in five consecutive matches, but they do score regularly — including twice in a recent draw with the solid Al-Fateh (2-2). Given how tight the league table is, a win in this round could bring the capital club closer to the top eight again.

This season, Al-Riyadh has collected 35 points, boasting nine wins, eight draws, and 12 defeats. At home, the “Lions” are consistent: five victories, five draws, and four losses. The team relies on ball control and quick flank attacks, but sometimes falters defensively — as evidenced by 15 goals conceded in their last five games.

Al-Orouba is enduring a tough season — sixteenth place and 27 points, with the visitors also winless in their last five outings. Yet they are just one point away from safety, currently occupied by Al-Akhdood in 15th. Their latest result was a 2-2 draw with Al-Fayha, but overall, the team often loses focus in the dying minutes.

Jose Gomes’ side banks on defensive football, but offers little in attack — just 24 goals in 29 matches. Their away form is particularly concerning: in 14 matches on the road, Al-Orouba has managed only three wins against nine defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Riyadh: Borjan, Al Khaibari, Al Nuweiki, Barbe, Asiri, Kal, Mensah, Toze, Baesh, Konate
  • Al-Orouba: Kuke – Al-Makati, Kandouss, Al-Shuwaish, Al-Zubaidi – Mukhar, Al-Karni – Abu Taa, Gudmundsson, Tello – Al-Soma

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Al-Riyadh’s last 5 matches
  • Al-Orouba has conceded at least two goals in 4 of their last 5 games
  • In the first half of the season, Al-Riyadh won 1-0

Prediction

Al-Riyadh looks like the favorite here, boasting a more balanced squad, home advantage, and a steady scoring record. Bookmakers offer 1.83 odds for a home win, and we’re backing that outcome. Al-Orouba is simply too inconsistent and struggles away from home, reducing their chances of snatching points.

