Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction: Can the visitors keep a clean sheet?

On Wednesday, April 7, in a Saudi Pro League Matchday 30 showdown, Al-Hilal will travel to face Al-Raed. Kick-off is set for 18:15 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the goal-scoring potential in this clash.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Al-Raed have won just 1 of their last 9 games.

Al-Hilal have only claimed victory in 2 of their previous 6 away fixtures.

Al-Raed have failed to win in their last 9 away matches.

In the 13th round of this season, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Raed 3-2.

Across 42 meetings in history, Al-Raed have beaten Al-Hilal just once.

Match preview

Al-Raed can already start preparing for next season in Saudi Arabia’s second division. Kresimir Rezic’s squad sits rock bottom in the Pro League, trailing the safety zone in 15th place by 9 points. They have this match in hand against Al-Hilal, but realistically, their chances of success are slim.

Recent form for the capital side has been disappointing. In the previous round, Al-Raed suffered a 3-4 defeat to Al-Taawoun in a thrilling contest. Before that, the league underdogs shocked everyone by thrashing Al-Oruba 4-0, snapping a four-match losing streak.

Last season, Al-Hilal stormed to the Pro League title with confidence, but retaining the crown looks unlikely this year. With five matches left, Al-Hilal trail Al-Ittihad by six points. This led to the club sacking head coach Jorge Jesus last week and appointing Mohammad Al-Shalhoub as interim manager for the remainder of the season.

In their last outing, Al-Hilal drew 2-2 with Al-Shabab. Before that, they routed Al-Khaleej 3-0 and played out a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq. Over their last five league matches, Al-Hilal have picked up just 8 points.

In the AFC Champions League, Al-Hilal reached the semifinals, where they were beaten 1-3 by Al-Ahli.

Probable lineups

Al-Raed: Moreira, Al-Rajeh, Gonzalez, Kasmi, Al-Yousif, Hazazi, Normann, Abeid, Sayoud, El Berkaoui, Bouzok

Moreira, Al-Rajeh, Gonzalez, Kasmi, Al-Yousif, Hazazi, Normann, Abeid, Sayoud, El Berkaoui, Bouzok Al-Hilal: Bono, Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction

Al-Hilal are the favorites, but their defense has been shaky, while Al-Raed have scored 7 goals in their last two outings. My bet: both teams to score.