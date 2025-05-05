RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 7, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Al Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction Photo: sportstar.thehindu.com/ Author unknownn
Al Nassr Al Nassr
Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 may 2025, 14:00 Al Nassr - Al-Ittihad
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Al-Ittihad Al-Ittihad
As part of matchday 30 in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will go head-to-head. The clash is set to take place in Riyadh on Wednesday, May 7, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the attacking potential of this encounter.

Match preview

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to secure an official trophy with Al-Nassr. It looks like this season won't be an exception, as the team doesn't appear to be a frontrunner in the Saudi Pro League title race.

The recent AFC Champions League exit proved painful for the Portuguese superstar. Al-Nassr were favorites against Kawasaki Frontale but surprisingly suffered defeat, with Ronaldo notably missing a golden chance in the dying seconds.

Domestically, the team has shown decent form, but success remains elusive. The loss to Al-Qadisiyah dashed the club's hopes, leaving them only third in the standings with five games to go.

Al-Nassr trail the leaders by 8 points, which feels almost insurmountable. A victory over Al-Ittihad would cut the gap to 5, but it's hard not to recall the slip-up against Aubameyang's side. Had Al-Nassr won that match, the difference could have been just 2 points, keeping their title hopes alive.

Al-Ittihad stand on the verge of reclaiming the summit of Saudi football. In recent years, they've been the only team capable of challenging Al-Hilal and taking the championship away from them.

This season, they've capitalized on the reigning champion's stumbles and are poised to reclaim the gold medals after just one year. In their last five matches, Laurent Blanc's men dropped points twice but still maintain a comfortable lead over second place.

The showdown with Al-Nassr is set to be their last major test. If they manage to preserve a 6-point lead over Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad can all but seal the Pro League crown. Karim Benzema has been the driving force behind their success. The Frenchman has rediscovered top form, as evidenced by his prolific scoring. The Ballon d'Or winner has racked up 18 goals and 9 assists in this campaign.

Additionally, Al-Ittihad have a shot at winning the King's Cup for the first time in 37 years. In the tournament final, the "Tigers" will face Al-Qadisiyah and aim for a historic golden double.

Match facts

  • Al-Nassr have won just 8 of their 14 home matches in this season's Pro League.
  • All three of Al-Ittihad's league defeats have come on the road.
  • Al-Ittihad are winless in their last four away fixtures.
  • Al-Nassr average 2.1 goals per home game, while Al-Ittihad average 1.7 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Nassr: Bento, Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Mane, Duran, Ronaldo.
  • Al-Ittihad: Rajkovic, Kadesh, Pereira, Al-Musa, Al-Sagour, Kante, Fabinho, Diaby, Al-Amri, Hernandez, Benzema.

H2H

  • The last three head-to-head matches between these sides have produced 16 goals.
  • Al-Ittihad haven't managed to beat Al-Nassr away from home in four years.

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts, who could exploit Al-Ittihad's recent struggles on the road. On the other hand, this game will be crucial for Blanc's men in their quest for the championship. I expect both teams to deliver a real spectacle for the fans, with plenty of goals lighting up the contest. My recommendation is to bet on the total over 3 goals.

