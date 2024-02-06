RU RU NG NG
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Al Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction
Al Nassr Al Nassr
Friendly Match 08 feb 2024, 13:00 Al Nassr - Al-Hilal
Er Riyadh, Mrsool Park
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal
In the realm of one of the numerous friendly encounters scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024, two teams from Saudi Arabia, the leaders of the championship – "Al-Nassr" and "Al-Hilal" from Riyadh, will take to the field. What can be anticipated from this confrontation? We present to your attention the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Al-Nassr

At the conclusion of the first segment of the season, Al-Nassr holds the second position in the standings of the Saudi Arabian championship. In 19 matches, the "World Club" secured 15 victories, suffering defeat in three encounters. Currently, the gap from the top spot, occupied by the upcoming match's opponent, Al-Hilal, is quite substantial – 7 points. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates concluded the previous year with four consecutive victories in the championship. As part of their preparations for the season, Luis Castro's team engaged in a friendly match against Inter Miami, emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 6-0.

Al-Hilal

As mentioned earlier, under the guidance of Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, the Al-Hilal team managed to establish a significant lead in the Saudi Arabian championship. In 19 matches, the "Leaders" experienced only two setbacks, playing to a draw against Damac away (1-1) and Al-Fayha at home (1-1). It is safe to assert that a spot in the Asian Champions League is already secured for Al-Hilal, with a 19-point lead over the fourth-placed Al-Taawon. However, the battle for the championship with Al-Nassr is yet to unfold. Observing the duel between these teams, even in the context of a friendly encounter, will be particularly intriguing. For Jorge Jesus's charges, this will be the third consecutive friendly match. In the previous two, the "Leaders" triumphed over Inter Miami (4-3) and Al-Gharafa (2-1).

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round of the current Pro League, Al-Hilal convincingly defeated Al-Nassr with a scoreline of 3-0 on their home turf.
  • In the final of the Arab Champions League, Al-Nassr defeated the "Leaders" in extra time with a scoreline of 2-1.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Bookmakers favor Jorge Jesus's team, assessing the likelihood of Al-Hilal's victory with odds of 2.06. Considering the matchup, it seems prudent to take precautions and opt for "Al-Hilal to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.64.

