LaLiga Spain 11 aug 2023, 13:30 Almeria - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain, Almeria, Power Horse Stadium
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
On August 11, Mediterráneos (Almeria) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Almeria will compete with Rayo Vallecano. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Almeria


The club spent 2 segments of 6 seasons in the Primera in 2007-2015. Still, then there was a long decline. Even the new owner, Turki al-Sheikh, who had come to the club, could not achieve a quick promotion in the class. However, the millionaire also interfered in the process – he was too distrustful of the mentors. As soon as one of them, Rubi, was allowed to work for the second year (the team had not advanced to the La Liga again), he gave the desired result. Moreover, the coach was able to leave his wards in the Primera in the previous season, although it took as much as 41 points to do that – Valladolid had got 1 point less, and it was relegated from the 18th place. However, the coach’s contract expired and he was replaced by Vicente Moreno. It is curious that he worked in Saudi Arabia, at the “home” of the owner, a season ago. The first task for this mentor is to figure out how to play without the top scorer of the previous, El-Bilal Toure.

Rayo Vallecano


The team has been playing under the rule of Andoni Iraola since 2020. Having been known in the past as a defender of Athletic and a bit of the Spanish national team (it is reasonable to mention that it was during the so-called “golden” period), he began his coaching career not so long ago, but he has already shown himself in a pretty great manner. That success includes the work with “the Bees”. First, it turned out to be promoted to the Primera, albeit only from the 6th place, through the play-offs. Then, the mentor managed to keep a modest Madrid project in the La Liga twice, in a fairly comfortable zone – for instance, 49 points were got in the previous temporada, on a par with Girona, which closed the top 10. There is no surprise that the specialist is interested in English clubs. He was not allowed to go to Leeds in winter, but, having waited for the completion of the contract, the mentor left for Bournemouth. How will Francisco replace him, and will it be possible to find a proper replacement for a number of key players, led by Fran Garcia, who have left the club for various reasons?

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Having played for the first time after a pause, the clubs exchanged home victories in the previous season.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the hosts of the arena to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account the start of the season and the approximate equality of forces, it is reasonable to bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.97).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
