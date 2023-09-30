RU RU NG NG
Almeria vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Almeria vs Granada prediction
LaLiga Spain 01 oct 2023, 08:00 Almeria - Granada
Spain, Almeria, Power Horse Stadium
Both teams to score - Yes
Almeria and Granada will meet in the next match of the Spanish championship. The game is very important for both teams, as at this stage they represent the bottom of the standings. The meeting will take place on October 1.

"Almeria"

This team only narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga last season, finishing in 17th place. The new season has not brought any positive changes, because the Almeria players are showing mediocre performance.

In the first seven rounds of the new season, Almeria did not win a single victory, earning only two points and conceding 18 goals. No one missed anything else in the new season. Thus, the team deservedly takes last place in the standings.

"Granada"

Last season, this team played in the Segunda Division, from where they successfully returned to the top division. Now “Granada” is in 19th place in the standings and has four points to its credit.

Like their next opponent, they conceded 18 goals in seven games. If they can get an away win, they will be able to leave the relegation zone.

Game forecast

Both teams do not look confident in defense, but are capable of scoring goals. Considering the importance of this match for both teams, they can go on the attack from the first minutes. Therefore, it seems to me relevant to bet on “both will score” with odds of 1.67.

