Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.95 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 1, Mediterráneos (Almeria) will host the match of the 4th round of the La Liga, in which Almeria will compete with Celta. The battle will start at 22:00 CET.

Almeria



The club, after a long pause, was able to break back into the La Liga. Moreover, the coach who achieved the higher mentioned result, Rubi, was also able to keep his wards in the top division of the country. “The Red and Whites” had to get considerable 41 points for that – Valladolid, which flew out, had 1 point less. However, the owner, Turki Al-Sheikh, replaced the coach in the summer by Vicente Moreno. He did not start very well – the mentor got 1 point in a new place only in the third match. To tell the truth, there were difficult battles at first – the reception of original Rayo Vallecano (although the team lost there without a chance – 0-2) and Real Madrid. Everything went to the third defeat in a row, but Kaiky scored in the 5th added minute of the away match with Cadiz – 1-1. And it is reasonable to mention that the guests had to play in the minority since the beginning of the second half – Gonzalez received the second yellow card already in the 50th minute of the game.

Celta



The team played in a quite typical way in the previous season. It changed its mentor after a poor start and ended the season relatively comfortably. However, being in the 13th position in the final table of the Primera, “the Galicians” got only 43 points, that is, they were ahead of relegated Valladolid at a distance of one victory. Rafa Benitez was called to Vigo in the summer because the management was eager to add in the game and avoid the “traditional” hassle. Still, how long will an experienced specialist, who has been looking more and more like the so-called “downed pilot”, stay? It is reasonable to note that the new wards took a draw in the struggle with ambitious Real Sociedad – there happened a 1-1 draw. At the same time, the team lost at the home arena without scoring even a single goal not only to Real Madrid, but also to Osasuna. Thus, it is more than important to succeed with a potential outsider now.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Having come back to the La Liga, Almeria got 4 out of 6 points in the confrontations with Celta Vigo – a 3-1 score at the home arena and an away draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the opponents to be approximately equal in strength. Still, the battle, in any case, is unlikely to be spectacular – we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.95).

