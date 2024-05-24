Almeria vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the framework of the last round between themselves will play outsiders Almeria - Cadiz. Exclusive prediction for the confrontation of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Almeria

For Almeria the fight for survival ended long ago, the club has been playing for a long time without any motivation, although it looks quite decent. In the last round they did not let themselves beat Mallorca away - 2:2, although the opponent had a significant advantage.

The team goes last in the championship, behind Granada on three points, and the competitor has already lost his match of the last morning. Victory in the upcoming battle will allow to leave the last place, yes, the motivation is not the strongest, but it is a chance to avoid the title of the worst club in La Liga. Due to injury, one player will miss the upcoming battle.

Cadiz

Cadiz failed to keep their place in the elite, although even before the last round kept the chances of salvation. Now the club is 18th in the championship, and the gap from the passing 17th place is four points.

In the last round Cadiz failed to beat on their field unmotivated Las Palmas, because of which they lost the chance to stay in the strongest division. The team as a whole is in pretty good shape, as it has not lost in three consecutive matches, gaining 7 points in this stretch. Immediately nine players have to miss the upcoming battle for various reasons.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

In the first round, Almeria equalized the score on 90+5 minutes, playing in the minority - 1:1.

Almeria have not won at home yet this season, 10 defeats and 8 draws.

Cadiz have 11 defeats, 6 draws and one win away.

Almeria vs Cadiz Prediction

From a tournament point of view the battle is not important, both clubs are heading to Segundo, where they will again fight for promotion. Almeria is quoted as a slight favorite, which looks logical, the team is used to playing without pressure, and Cadiz has a lot of personnel losses. Let's bet here on a total of less than 3 goals.