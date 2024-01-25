Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, there will be a break in the Asian and African Cups, but it can be substituted with some top-league matches and cup encounters in England. The program of the 22nd round of La Liga will kick off with Almería vs. Alavés, and the match forecast for these opponents has been published on our resource.

Almería

After 21 rounds, Almería has yet to secure a victory, languishing at the bottom of the league table. The gap from the 16th position, which ensures safety, is 10 points, making a comeback seem challenging. In the last round, the team was blatantly deprived of points against Real Madrid due to contentious referee decisions. Despite leading 2:0, Almería succumbed 2:3, conceding the decisive goal in the 90+9th minute. Before that, the club displayed another commendable performance at home against another leader, Girona, ending in a 0:0 draw.

Alavés

Alavés is in a much better position, riding on recent success with 7 points from three games. The team has solidified its place in the middle of the table, currently holding the 12th position with an 8-point cushion from the danger zone. In the last round, Alavés triumphed at home against Cádiz with a 1:0 score, securing the lone goal from a penalty. Considering the recent results, Alavés is clearly on the upswing, significantly improving their chances of staying in the top flight.

Head-to-Head History

In the first-round match, Alavés held a significant advantage at home, ultimately securing a deserved 1:0 victory.

Match prediction Almería – Alavés

This match is not particularly suitable for bets due to its unpredictability, with bookmakers not designating a clear favorite. Theoretically, there shouldn't be many goals, although there is no firm certainty in this regard either. It's worth noting that Almería has displayed a decent performance against strong opponents in recent matches. Hence, we will take a risk and place a bet on the success of the hosts with a zero goal handicap.