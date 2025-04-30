RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League

On Thursday, May 1, one of the central fixtures of the Egyptian championship awaits us. At 19:00 Central European Time, Al-Masry will host the capital's Zamalek on their home turf. Here’s our prediction for the total number of goals in this encounter.

Al-Masry vs Zamalek: match facts and head-to-head

  • Al-Masry are unbeaten at home for 12 consecutive matches.
  • Zamalek are unbeaten in their last three away games and have lost just one of their last five matches.
  • Al-Masry boasts one of the best defenses in the league, conceding just 11 goals.
  • Zamalek is the most prolific team in the league, netting 35 goals in 19 rounds.
  • Zamalek have kept a clean sheet in 42% of their matches, while Al-Masry has done so in 32%.
  • Al-Masry have lost fewer matches without scoring — 11% compared to Zamalek’s 16%.
  • In 32% of their games this season, Zamalek have scored in both halves.
  • The last meeting between these teams ended in a goalless draw — 0:0.

Al-Masry vs Zamalek: match preview

Both sides are battling for the league’s bronze medal. Al-Masry currently sits fourth with 34 points from 19 rounds, showing excellent home form — unbeaten in 12 straight games at their stadium. The team also enjoys a comfortable five-point cushion over fifth place.

Zamalek occupies third spot, four points ahead of their rivals. The Cairo club is on a roll, having secured back-to-back victories, and is unbeaten in three consecutive away matches. Moreover, Zamalek still has a shot at second, or even first place, trailing the league leader by just six points. Let’s not forget, it was Zamalek who clinched the national title three seasons ago.

Probable line-ups

  • Al-Masry: Gad, Amr Ismail, El-Mohamady, Id, Sobhi, El-Gohary, Samadu, Makhlouf, Hamada, Degmum, Mohsen
  • Zamalek: Awad, Gaber, Hamdi, Fattouh, Abdelmagid, Said, Maher, Shehata, Emad, Jaziri, Shalabi

Prediction

This is a crucial and high-stakes clash for both teams. Given the motivation and defensive resilience on both sides, a goal-fest seems unlikely. We recommend betting on under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.54.

