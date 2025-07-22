Žalgiris vs Linfield. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.63 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 24 at 18:00 Central European Time, Žalgiris, after being knocked out of the Champions League, will begin their Conference League campaign with a match against Linfield, who also failed to progress in Europe's premier club competition. Here’s a brief analysis and a look at the possible outcome.

Match preview

Žalgiris were eliminated from Champions League qualification after losing to Hamrun of Malta in a dramatic penalty shootout (11:10), thus dropping into the Conference League.



Things aren’t going smoothly in the domestic league either: after 20 rounds, the team has collected 28 points and sits fifth, trailing third place by nine points. Nonetheless, Žalgiris have shown strong form recently, winning four of their last five matches with a combined goal difference of 9:5. The team doesn’t sit back—they like to control possession and play attacking football.

Like Žalgiris, Linfield crashed out of Champions League qualifying: over two legs (1:2 aggregate), they lost to Shelbourne of Ireland. In the second leg, midway through the second half, defender Ben Hall was shown a red card, making the task even harder for the side.

On top of that, the Northern Irish champions lost the Super Cup match as Dungannon edged them out on penalties. The season in Northern Ireland only kicks off in August, so Linfield have been limited to friendlies. In two such games, they notched up two wins against lesser-known sides with a combined score of 11:1.

Probable line-ups

Žalgiris: Olses, Tavares, Radenović, Dumancic, Šetkus, Matulevičius, Ofori, Verbickas, Hadži, Kendysh, Antal

Linfield: Johns, Orr, East, McGee, McCullough, Shields, Mulgrew, Archer, Millar, Morrison, Fitzpatrick

Match facts and head-to-head

In their previous two encounters, Žalgiris came out on top both times – 2:1 and 3:1.

In four of Žalgiris’ last six matches, no more than two goals have been scored.

Linfield have yet to win a competitive match in the 2025/26 season.

Prediction

Žalgiris’ low scoring and Linfield’s shaky start to the season suggest this game is unlikely to be a spectacle. Expect few chances, with both sides showing caution after their Champions League exits. My prediction: Total under (2.5) at 1.63 odds.