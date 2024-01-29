Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Win Žalgiris Kaunas Odds: 1.99 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The regular season of the EuroLeague basketball continues. On Wednesday, January 31, Žalgiris Kaunas will host Anadolu Efes at home. The game is scheduled to commence at 19:00 Central European Time.

Žalgiris Kaunas

In this EuroLeague season, the Lithuanian team is not displaying remarkable results. After 23 matches, Žalgiris Kaunas is positioned 16th out of 18 teams with 16 points. They have secured eight victories and suffered 15 defeats. As for the domestic championship, Žalgiris is leading with 15 wins in 17 matches. In their last five games, the Lithuanians lost once, drew once, and secured three victories.

Anadolu Efes

The Turkish team also falls short of notable achievements in the EuroLeague, having only two points more than Žalgiris. In 23 matches, Anadolu Efes has garnered nine victories and suffered 14 defeats. In the domestic championship, the Turkish team is in second place in the Super League, with 33 points after 18 rounds. In their last five matches, Anadolu secured three victories and suffered two defeats.

Head-to-Head History

These teams have already faced each other this season. In November 2023, Anadolu Efes triumphed over Žalgiris Kaunas in overtime with a scoreline of 86-82. Overall, in their five encounters, the Turkish team emerged victorious in all matches. The last time Žalgiris won was back in October 2020.

Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes Prediction

Both teams still have a chance to reach the playoff zone. Both will be motivated to secure a victory. In the previous game, Žalgiris came close to victory but succumbed in overtime. This time, I believe the Lithuanian team will be able to claim the victory on their home turf.