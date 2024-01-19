Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Algeria Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the second round of the African Cup of Nations will feature a confrontation between Algeria and Burkina Faso. This meeting may decide the early participant in the playoffs of the tournament. The game will take place on January 21, 2024.

Algeria

In the first round, one of the championship favorites, unexpectedly for many, lost points in the game against Angola; the meeting ended with a score of 1:1. The Algerians had the advantage throughout the match, but the opponents showed miracles in defense and only miraculously grabbed one point.

Algeria have been scoring a lot lately - they have scored 14 goals in their last six matches and conceded three goals.

In the final round of the competition they will play against the modest team of Mauritania.

Burkina Faso

At the start of the tournament, this team got three points, beating Mauritania with a score of 1:0. Now they are one step away from reaching the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations.

In the last six matches, the team scored six goals, while Burkina Faso regularly concedes goals.

In the final round, this team will have to play against Angola, but they can decide the issue of leaving the group based on the results of the second meeting at this stage.

History of the confrontation

The head-to-head meeting in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup ended in a 2:2 draw. Since then, the teams have not met each other again.

Prediction for the match Algeria - Burkina Faso

The Algerians urgently need to win, because they risk staying out of the playoffs. I believe that they will still win this meeting.