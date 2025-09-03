RU RU ES ES FR FR
Algeria vs Botswana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 4, 2025

Algeria vs Botswana prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 4, 2025

Luis Torres
Algeria vs Botswana prediction
Algeria
04 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Botswana
As part of the 7th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Algeria will face Botswana. The match is scheduled for Thursday, September 4, with kick-off set for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at who might come out on top in this encounter.

Algeria

Algeria failed to qualify for the last World Cup, falling short in the final qualifying round against Cameroon. In the current campaign, the team sits atop their World Cup qualifying group, collecting 15 points from six matches and suffering just one defeat—against Guinea.

In other competitions, Algeria has also shown a high level of performance among African teams. At the recent African Nations Championship, Algeria reached the quarterfinals, where they unexpectedly lost to Sudan. It’s worth noting, however, that only players from African domestic leagues (no foreign-based players) were eligible for that tournament.

On home soil, Algeria has been rock-solid, going unbeaten in their last five home fixtures. The last time they hosted Botswana, in 2021, Algeria cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory.

Botswana

Botswana are a less prominent side on the African continent, with little success on the international stage. In World Cup qualifying, Botswana currently sit third in their group, only three points off the playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Botswana took part in the COSAFA Cup, drawing with both Zambia and the Comoros. They then played a friendly against Malawi, which also ended all square. As a result, Botswana are unbeaten in their last four matches, with their most recent loss coming against Algeria at home in this qualifying campaign.

In head-to-head meetings, Algeria and Botswana have faced off three times, with Algeria winning on every occasion, netting nine goals and conceding just once.

Probable lineups

  • Algeria: Gendou, Ait Nouri, Bensebaini, Mandi, Atal, Zorgane, Benzia, Boudaoui, Amoura, Gouiri, Mahrez.
  • Botswana: Foko, Velafi, Kopelang, Gaolaolwe, Johnson, Modingwane, Mohutsiwa, Sesinyi, Siakanyeng, Baruti, Orebonyane.

Key facts and head-to-head record

  • Algeria are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 matches.
  • Each of Algeria’s last 4 matches featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Algeria’s last 4 games.
  • Botswana are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • 7 of Botswana’s last 9 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Algeria have won the last 3 head-to-head meetings.

Algeria vs Botswana match prediction

Algeria are in firm control of their group and will be eager to secure a home win to cement top spot. The hosts are clearly the stronger side and have already beaten Botswana in this qualifying cycle. In all previous encounters with Botswana, Algeria have emerged victorious. All signs point to Algeria being the overwhelming favorite. My prediction: Algeria to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.6.

