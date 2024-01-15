RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Algeria vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Algeria vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Algeria vs Angola prediction
Algeria Algeria
Africa Cup of Nations Yesterday, 15:00 Algeria - Angola
Finished
1 : 1
International, Bouake, Stade de la Paix
Angola Angola
Baghdad Bounedjah
18’
68’ (P)
Mabululu
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

At the start of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Algerian team will meet their opponents from Angola. In this meeting there is an obvious favorite, according to the bookmakers, and these are the nominal home team. The meeting will take place on January 15, 2024.

Algeria

This team is among the contenders for the title, although it cannot be called the clear favorite of the entire tournament. In their last match, Algeria played against Burundi and achieved a resounding victory with a score of 4:0.

At the moment, the Algerians have gained confidence and have a streak of five victories in a row. In the last five games, they scored 14 goals against their opponents, conceding only two of their own. These results indicate that Algeria has found its game and should be considered a formidable opponent.

Angola

This modest African team played against Bahrain in its last match and won with a score of 3:0.

It is interesting that Angola is approaching the game against Algeria on a streak of five matches without defeat, although in these games four times a 0:0 draw was recorded. Thus, Angola did not concede five matches in a row, but scored only three goals.

History of the confrontation

The teams played seven matches between themselves and five of them ended in a draw. One more time, one of the teams won.

Prediction for the match Algeria - Angola

Both teams are in good form and I wouldn't say Algeria should win easily. I expect that there will be few goals scored in this match. I will bet on the outcome of the match total less than 2.5 with odds of 1.53.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.53

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024