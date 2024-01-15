Algeria vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.53 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

At the start of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Algerian team will meet their opponents from Angola. In this meeting there is an obvious favorite, according to the bookmakers, and these are the nominal home team. The meeting will take place on January 15, 2024.

Algeria

This team is among the contenders for the title, although it cannot be called the clear favorite of the entire tournament. In their last match, Algeria played against Burundi and achieved a resounding victory with a score of 4:0.

At the moment, the Algerians have gained confidence and have a streak of five victories in a row. In the last five games, they scored 14 goals against their opponents, conceding only two of their own. These results indicate that Algeria has found its game and should be considered a formidable opponent.

Angola

This modest African team played against Bahrain in its last match and won with a score of 3:0.

It is interesting that Angola is approaching the game against Algeria on a streak of five matches without defeat, although in these games four times a 0:0 draw was recorded. Thus, Angola did not concede five matches in a row, but scored only three goals.

History of the confrontation

The teams played seven matches between themselves and five of them ended in a draw. One more time, one of the teams won.

Prediction for the match Algeria - Angola

Both teams are in good form and I wouldn't say Algeria should win easily. I expect that there will be few goals scored in this match. I will bet on the outcome of the match total less than 2.5 with odds of 1.53.