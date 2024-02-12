Al-Fayha - Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips on February 14, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the most intriguing matchups in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 will take place on Wednesday evening at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium. Fate has brought together two clubs from Saudi Arabia - Al-Fayha and Al-Nassr. Our site's experts have prepared a prediction for this match.

Al-Fayha

Al-Fayha faced serious difficulties during the group stage of the tournament and narrowly secured the second spot in their group. Until the fifth matchday, Vuk Rasovic's team languished at the bottom of the table. However, by collecting maximum points in the remaining two matches against Ahli (3-1) and Pakhtakor (4-1), Al-Fayha managed to advance to the playoffs. In the Saudi Arabian league, Al-Fayha demonstrates weak performances and currently sits in 14th place in the standings, with a 2-point cushion above the relegation zone. The team ended the previous year with a string of five losses, the last of which was suffered at home against Al-Hilal (0-2).

Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr started their journey in the AFC Champions League from the qualification stage, where they defeated Al-Ahli Dubai 4-2. They smoothly progressed through the group stage as well. In six matches, Ronaldo and his teammates amassed 14 points, securing the top spot in their group. Remarkably, in the last two group stage matches, Al-Nassr settled for draws against Persepolis and Istiklol Dushanbe. In the domestic league, Luis Castro's team currently occupies the second position, holding a 6-point advantage over third-placed Al-Ahli and trailing the leader, Al-Hilal, by 7 points. Al-Nassr ended the previous year with four victories, each with a margin of two or more goals.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fayha away with a score of 3-1.

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Al-Nassr celebrated three victories.

Both teams scored in only two out of the last five matches.

Al-Fayha - Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Nassr's attacking prowess is formidable, and it's no surprise that bookmakers heavily favor them. Our bet for this match is "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.60.