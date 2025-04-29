RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction
Al-Fateh Al-Fateh
Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Fateh - Al-Shabab
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Al-Ahsa, Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium
Al-Shabab Al-Shabab
The matchday 30 clash of the Saudi Pro League will take place on Thursday in Al-Hofuf, where the local side Al-Fateh hosts Al-Shabab. I’m offering a bet on goals in this encounter with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Al-Fateh is still fighting for survival in the Saudi Pro League and has looked quite solid in recent outings. The team is unbeaten in their last five matches, picking up three wins along the way. These results show the club is heading in the right direction, despite a vulnerable defense (scoring 37 and conceding 53 goals overall).

In the previous round, Al-Fateh played away against Al-Riyadh, which ended in a 2-2 draw. As we can see, uncertainty and defensive frailties continue to haunt the team, but at home Al-Fateh manages to leverage home advantage, having notched 5 wins from 14 home games.

Al-Shabab, on the other hand, look far more confident, currently sitting sixth in the league table. Over their last five matches, they have demonstrated consistency with three wins and two draws, even putting them in contention for a Champions League spot. In fact, they are just nine points off third place.

In their most recent fixture, Al-Shabab traveled to face Al-Hilal and came away with a 2-2 draw. This was their second consecutive stalemate, following a goalless draw at home against Al-Okhdood. On the road, the team also performs well, claiming 6 wins out of 14 away matches, confirming their ability to compete in any setting.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Fateh: Sappanos, Al Qunaidiri, Al-Julaidan, Al-Dohaim, Denayer, Al Zarie, Al Zaid, Al Anazi, Bendebka, Batna, Al Sharfa
  • Al-Shabab: Kim – Al-Thani, Al-Sharari, Khudt, Robert Renan, Al-Sibyani – Guanca, Kanaba, Al-Juwair – Kamara, Hamdallah

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in the last 4 meetings between these teams
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won in three of the last five matches
  • In the first round, the teams played out a 2-2 draw

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the visitors, rating an Al-Shabab win at odds of 2.08. We believe the best value here lies in betting on "Total over 3.0 goals" at odds of 1.65.

