Alexander Zverev vs Tomáš Macháč prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

On Tuesday, July 30, in the second round of the 2024 Olympics, German tennis player Alexander Zverev will face Czech representative Tomáš Macháč.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev, currently the world’s fourth-ranked player, has had a mixed season. Once considered the most promising tennis player on the planet, he performed exceptionally well on clay. Zverev triumphed at the Rome Masters and reached the final of the French Open, where he came close to securing his first Grand Slam trophy. The 27-year-old was leading 2-1 against Carlos Alcaraz but ultimately lost in five sets. At the recent Wimbledon, Zverev only advanced to the round of 16, where he was defeated by fellow German Tomas Fritz.

In the first round of the Olympics, Zverev dominated the world’s 72nd-ranked player, Jaume Munar. The German conceded only four games throughout the match, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Tomáš Macháč

The 23-year-old Czech tennis player has significantly risen in the world rankings over the past year. In 2023, Macháč was ranked 78th, but he arrived at the Olympics as the world’s 39th-ranked player. His greatest achievement this season was reaching the final of the Geneva tournament, where he lost to Casper Ruud but managed to sensationally defeat the legendary Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. However, in Grand Slam tournaments this season, Macháč has not progressed beyond the round of 32.

In the opening round of the Olympics, Macháč overcame Chinese athlete Zhizhen Zhang. Macháč won the first set 6-2, lost the second set 4-6, and decisively took the final set 6-2.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Zverev and Macháč have never played against each other before.

Zverev is the reigning Olympic champion, having defeated Karen Khachanov in the final in Tokyo.

Alexander Zverev vs Tomáš Macháč prediction

Macháč is in good form, but Zverev is the favorite. I predict that this match will have fewer than 20 games.