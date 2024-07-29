RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Alexander Zverev vs Tomáš Macháč prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Alexander Zverev vs Tomáš Macháč prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Alexander Zverev vs Tomáš Macháč prediction Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Alexander Zverev Alexander Zverev
Olympics 2024. Men's single Yesterday, 06:00 Alexander Zverev - Tomáš Macháč
Paris, Stade Roland-Garros
Tomáš Macháč Tomáš Macháč
Prediction on game Total under 20.5
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Tuesday, July 30, in the second round of the 2024 Olympics, German tennis player Alexander Zverev will face Czech representative Tomáš Macháč.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev, currently the world’s fourth-ranked player, has had a mixed season. Once considered the most promising tennis player on the planet, he performed exceptionally well on clay. Zverev triumphed at the Rome Masters and reached the final of the French Open, where he came close to securing his first Grand Slam trophy. The 27-year-old was leading 2-1 against Carlos Alcaraz but ultimately lost in five sets. At the recent Wimbledon, Zverev only advanced to the round of 16, where he was defeated by fellow German Tomas Fritz.

In the first round of the Olympics, Zverev dominated the world’s 72nd-ranked player, Jaume Munar. The German conceded only four games throughout the match, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Tomáš Macháč

The 23-year-old Czech tennis player has significantly risen in the world rankings over the past year. In 2023, Macháč was ranked 78th, but he arrived at the Olympics as the world’s 39th-ranked player. His greatest achievement this season was reaching the final of the Geneva tournament, where he lost to Casper Ruud but managed to sensationally defeat the legendary Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. However, in Grand Slam tournaments this season, Macháč has not progressed beyond the round of 32.

In the opening round of the Olympics, Macháč overcame Chinese athlete Zhizhen Zhang. Macháč won the first set 6-2, lost the second set 4-6, and decisively took the final set 6-2.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Zverev and Macháč have never played against each other before.
  • Zverev is the reigning Olympic champion, having defeated Karen Khachanov in the final in Tokyo.

Alexander Zverev vs Tomáš Macháč prediction

Macháč is in good form, but Zverev is the favorite. I predict that this match will have fewer than 20 games.

Prediction on game Total under 20.5
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
6’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
6’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
6’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024