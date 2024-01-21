Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 36,5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the fourth round of the Australian Open, it is worth paying attention to the clash between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie. The match forecast for these athletes has been prepared by our experts.

Alexander Zverev

The renowned tennis player has performed reasonably well in this tournament, although there were serious difficulties. He managed to defeat Slovak Klein only in five sets, with the fourth and fifth sets won by Zverev in tiebreaks. Additionally, he progressed through four matches against German Kepfer, and three sets were sufficient for victory against American Mickelsen. Zverev holds the sixth position in the world rankings at 26 years old, although he has not yet won any Grand Slam titles.

Cameron Norrie

The British player, aged 28, holds the 22nd position in the world rankings. His best result in Grand Slams was reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2022. In this tournament, Norrie confidently won in straight sets against Peruvian Varyllas and staged a comeback against Italian Djere, losing the first two sets. In his last match, Norrie defeated Casper Ruud in four sets with a score of 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, despite being considered the underdog in the encounter. Progressing past the next opponent will be incredibly challenging.

Head-to-head history

The opponents have faced each other four times, with Zverev winning on all occasions and Norrie failing to claim a set. Their last match took place in October of the previous year in Vienna, where the German emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

Match prediction for Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie

The fixture looks promising as experienced tennis players meet. Zverev is rightfully considered the favorite, being in good form and having a psychological advantage. Expect a challenging match for both opponents, likely not to end quickly. A reasonable bet here appears to be on the total exceeding 36.5 games.