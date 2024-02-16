RU RU NG NG
Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Jan Novak
Alex Volkanovski vs Iliya Topuria prediction
Alex Volkanovski Alex Volkanovski
UFC 298 17 feb 2024, 22:00 Alex Volkanovski - Iliya Topuria
Anaheim
Iliya Topuria Iliya Topuria
Prediction on game Win Alex Volkanovski
Odds: 1.86

On the night of February 17-18 in Anaheim (USA), UFC 298 tournament will take place, with the main event being a lightweight bout (up to 65.8 kg) between champion Alex Volkanovski from Australia and challenger Ilia Topuria from Spain. The fight will start no earlier than 05:00 Central European Time.

Alex Volkanovski

Volkanovski began his career by becoming the junior Greco-Roman wrestling champion of Australia and also played rugby. At the age of 23, he turned his attention to mixed martial arts (MMA). He went through regional promotions PXC and AFC before receiving an invitation from the UFC. He earned a title fight by defeating Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo, and in 2019, he won the featherweight championship by defeating Max Holloway. After that, he successfully defended his title five times and twice attempted to become a champion in two weight categories, but was defeated both times by Islam Makhachev, the leader in the weight category above.

Ilia Topuria

From early childhood, starting at the age of four, Ilia was involved in combat sports, and began wrestling at the age of seven. At 15, he became interested in MMA and became the champion of the regional promotions MFE Mix Fight and Cage Warriors. Since 2020, Topuria has been competing in the UFC. After four consecutive victories, he was offered to face Bryce Mitchell, whom he defeated by submission in the second round. In June, he had his first and so far only five-round fight in his career, confidently defeating Josh Emmett.

Alex Volkanovski — Ilia Topuria Prediction

The fighters have some similarities and roughly equal strengths. I believe Volkanovski has not yet reached his peak and will be able to defend his title.

Prediction on game Win Alex Volkanovski
Odds: 1.86

