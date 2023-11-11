Alcaraz vs Zverev prediction and betting tips on November 13, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 23 Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the context of ATP Finals tournament in the singles category, there will be a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. The meeting will take place in Turin on Monday, November 13. The game is scheduled to start at 14:30 Central European Time.

Carlos Alcaraz

At just 20 years old, the Spaniard has already triumphed in 12 ATP tournaments and won two Grand Slam tournaments. In September 2022, he topped the world rankings, becoming the youngest world No. 1. Currently, Carlos is in the second position, and he won't be able to improve his position this year. Recently, Alcaraz participated in two tournaments but didn't achieve success. First, in Shanghai, he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16 in three sets, and then he suffered a defeat in the first match at the tournament in Paris.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev is one of the players of the "new era" who were expected to compete with Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer. However, Zverev, at 26 years old, can boast only of a runner-up finish at the US Open and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Currently, the German tennis player is in the 8th position in the world rankings. Recently, Sasha reached the quarterfinals of the Vienna tournament, where he lost to Rublev, and then was eliminated in the third round in Paris by Tsitsipas.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches

The players have faced each other six times, and the score is currently tied at 3:3. In terms of victories on hard court, Zverev leads 2:1.

Prediction

In their two previous meetings, Alcaraz easily won without dropping a set. I believe that this time will be similar, and Alcaraz will win in straight sets. I'm betting on the “total games being under 23”.