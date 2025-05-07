Albacete vs Huesca prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.75 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On May 11, at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte, the 39th round of the Spanish Segunda will see Albacete take on Huesca. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, or the winner.

Albacete

The team has been playing since the late 1930s. But all they've managed over the years is to appear in La Liga twice—once for five consecutive years at the end of the last century, and then for two seasons at the start of this one. Before, between, and after those stints, they’ve mostly spent their time in the Segunda, with the occasional drop into the third division.

This new season isn’t much different, though compared to the previous campaign, there’s been some progress. Finishing only 13th last time, the club now boasts a positive win-loss record and sits near the top of the table. However, Deportivo last round, perhaps too relaxed, suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat.

Huesca

The club has become more recognizable lately thanks to a couple of attempts to make their mark in La Liga. But both times, the newcomers failed to collect enough points to climb out of the relegation zone and ended up dropping back to the Segunda. Last season, they delivered a rather modest result—just 49 points, and only finished seventeenth thanks to tiebreakers.

Compared to last year, Antonio Hidalgo’s men look much more confident—they’ve climbed into the upper half of the table and are even eyeing a top-six finish. Still, it's uncertain whether they can or even want to fight for it—recent wins have been in short supply. Last round, they lost 1-2 at home to Oviedo.

Match facts

Albacete have won just one of their last five matches

55% of Albacete’s games end with both teams scoring, with an average total of 2.74 goals per match

Huesca have won only two of their last nine matches

Head-to-head

The 2-2 draw in October marked the fourth consecutive stalemate between these rivals.

Albacete - Huesca prediction

The bookmakers are favoring the hosts, but neither club has anything left to play for. Take the under 2.5 goals bet (odds – 1.75).