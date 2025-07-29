RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves Schedule Deportivo Alaves News Deportivo Alaves Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
30 july 2025, 12:15
- : -
International,
Girona
Girona Girona Schedule Girona News Girona Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

The friendly match between Alavés and Girona, set for July 30, 2025, is shaping up to be a vital preseason test for both sides as they gear up for the new La Liga campaign.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Alavés and Girona have faced each other more than 20 times in official matches.
  • In their last 5 head-to-head encounters, Girona has claimed 2 wins, Alavés also 2, while one match ended in a draw.
  • The average number of goals per meeting between these sides is around 2.3.
  • Aggregate score over the last 5 matches: Girona 7, Alavés 5.
  • Matches between these clubs are often high-scoring: 3 of the last 5 games finished with over 2.5 total goals.

Match preview:

The head-to-head history between these sides points to a closely fought rivalry: over the last six encounters, each team has secured two wins, with meetings regularly marked by high-scoring action and fierce competition. Girona come into this clash brimming with confidence after a string of productive preseason friendlies, showcasing dynamic attacking play and a readiness to create chances from the flanks. Alavés, meanwhile, continue to focus on stability and balance between defense and attack, using these friendlies to experiment with tactical schemes and squad rotations. Expect a tactically rich contest, with both coaches likely to try out various formations and game plans — making this not just a test of physical readiness, but also a cerebral battle on the touchline. Overall, the upcoming game will answer many questions about each team’s preparations and serve as a valuable platform for young talents to make their mark.

Probable lineups:

Alavés: Sivera — Tenaglia, Abqar, Mourino, Sanchez — Blanco, Guevara, Aleñá — Vicente, Guridi, Kike.

Girona: Gazzaniga — E. Garcia, D. Lopez, Blind, Krejci — A. Garcia, Martin, Gutiérrez — Tsygankov, Savio, Asprilla.

Match prediction:

The teams know each other well from frequent domestic clashes, but given the preseason nature of this encounter, I expect to see plenty of experimentation and defensive lapses from both sides. In my view, backing both teams to score is the optimal choice: both teams to score — yes (odds 1.6).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended 1xBet
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Toluca Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.68 Leon Bet now Melbet
Louisville City FC vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Louisville City FC Odds: 1.7 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Melbet
New York City FC vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.85 Puebla Bet now 1xBet
Tigres vs Houston Dynamo FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 21:00 UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Tigres Odds: 1.77 Houston Dynamo FC Bet now Melbet
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.65 Lyon Recommended 1xBet
Monaco vs Torino prediction Club friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.57 Strasbourg Bet now Melbet
Qarabag FK vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 12:00 Qarabag vs Shelbourne: Does Shelbourne have a chance for an incredible comeback? Qarabag FK Odds: 1.7 Shelbourne Recommended Mostbet
Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:30 Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 Sportfreunde Siegen Odds: 1.47 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 13:00 Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.73 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
FC Differdange 03 0 - 0 TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
0
TNS
0
45’ + 4
Drita 0 - 1 FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
0
FC Copenhagen
1
45’ + 5
Dynamo Kyiv 2 - 0 Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
2
Hamrun Spartans
0
47’
Barnet 0 - 1 Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
0
Newport
1
36’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 0 - 0 Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
0
Olimpija Ljubljana
0
36’
Zrinjski Mostar 0 - 0 Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
0
Slovan Bratislava
0
6’
FK Crvena Zvezda 0 - 0 Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
0
Lincoln Red Imps FC
0
6’
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:58 PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect? Football news Today, 14:34 Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return Football news Today, 14:20 "Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada Football news Today, 13:55 Relebohile Mofokeng receives individual award from the PSL Football news Today, 13:38 Real Madrid officially unveils Kylian Mbappé's new squad number Football news Today, 13:23 Orlando Pirates lose interest in striker Adama Coulibaly Football news Today, 12:55 Reward for outstanding play. Chelsea plans to continue partnership with Cucurella Football news Today, 12:38 A rare occurrence: Team lines up for UEFA Champions League qualifier with only one goalkeeper in the squad Football news Today, 11:53 AmaZulu officially unveil four new signings Biathlon News Today, 11:29 There are currently no signs of life. Former German biathlete involved in mountain accident
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores