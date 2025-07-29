Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

The head-to-head history between these sides points to a closely fought rivalry: over the last six encounters, each team has secured two wins, with meetings regularly marked by high-scoring action and fierce competition. Girona come into this clash brimming with confidence after a string of productive preseason friendlies, showcasing dynamic attacking play and a readiness to create chances from the flanks. Alavés, meanwhile, continue to focus on stability and balance between defense and attack, using these friendlies to experiment with tactical schemes and squad rotations. Expect a tactically rich contest, with both coaches likely to try out various formations and game plans — making this not just a test of physical readiness, but also a cerebral battle on the touchline. Overall, the upcoming game will answer many questions about each team’s preparations and serve as a valuable platform for young talents to make their mark.

Probable lineups:

Alavés: Sivera — Tenaglia, Abqar, Mourino, Sanchez — Blanco, Guevara, Aleñá — Vicente, Guridi, Kike.

Girona: Gazzaniga — E. Garcia, D. Lopez, Blind, Krejci — A. Garcia, Martin, Gutiérrez — Tsygankov, Savio, Asprilla.

Match prediction:

The teams know each other well from frequent domestic clashes, but given the preseason nature of this encounter, I expect to see plenty of experimentation and defensive lapses from both sides. In my view, backing both teams to score is the optimal choice: both teams to score — yes (odds 1.6).