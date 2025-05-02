RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone?

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction Getty Images
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 08:00 Deportivo Alaves - Atletico Madrid
-
- : -
Spain, Vitoria, Estadio Mendizorroza
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Total over 1
Odds: 1.69
On Saturday, May 3, we’re set for a thrilling La Liga Matchday 34 clash between Alaves and Atletico Madrid. The match kicks off at 14:00 Central European Time, and I’m here to offer my betting preview for this encounter.

Alaves vs Atletico: match facts and head-to-head

  • Alaves have managed just two wins in their last ten home matches.
  • Atletico Madrid have won only one of their previous five away games, losing three times in that span.
  • Atletico Madrid boast the second-best defense this season—just 27 goals conceded.
  • Atletico have conceded in both halves in only 9% of their matches this season.
  • Only 9% of Atletico’s games ended in defeat without them scoring. For Alaves, that figure is 30%.
  • Atletico have won 35% of their matches with a clean sheet, compared to just 15% for Alaves.
  • In the reverse fixture, Atletico Madrid edged Alaves 2-1.

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: match preview

Alaves host a formidable opponent, and every point is crucial for them in the fight for survival. The team is teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, and each game could prove decisive. After 33 rounds, Alaves have 34 points—just two more than the team in 18th. That puts them 17th in the standings, and with five games left in the season, the relegation battle is wide open. In their last ten matches, Alaves have picked up three wins, four draws, and three losses.

Atletico Madrid spent much of the season battling for top spot in La Liga, even leading the table at one stage. However, a rocky spell in early spring saw them drop crucial points, losing ground to the leaders. Atletico now sit ten points off the top with 66 points from 33 matches. Still, they’re firmly in the hunt for second place—Real Madrid are on 72 points with five games to play. Notably, Atletico have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 27 times—only Athletic Bilbao have conceded fewer, with 26.

Probable lineups

  • Alaves: Sivera; Tenaglia, Garces, Mourino, Sanchez; Guevara, Blanco; Konechny, Guridi, Vicente; Kike Garcia
  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann

Prediction

Atletico are clear favorites for this one, but it won’t be a walk in the park. Alaves will fight tooth and nail at home, knowing every point counts in their survival quest. Still, considering the visitors’ quality, I’m confident Atletico will find the net here, so my bet is on Atletico’s individual total over 1 at odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Total over 1
Odds: 1.69
