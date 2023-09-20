Prediction on game Win Athletic Bilbao Odds: 2.25 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 22, Alaves will host Athletic Bilbao in a Friday match at Estadio Mendizorrotza. It will take place within the 6th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Alaves



The football club Deportivo Alaves represents the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, which is located in the autonomous community of the Basque Country, in the Spanish football championship.

The stars from the sky is not enough in its case. The peak of the team’s performance was achieved at the beginning of the 21st century, when Alaves regularly managed to finish at the top of the Spanish championship. Speaking about those years, the club was constantly fighting to get into the European tournaments (two attempts were successful). The best result of the championship was the 6th place in the season of 1999/2000, in which the team lost only three points to the vice-champion of the country.

The main achievement in the history of Alaves was achieved in the following season, in its debut performance at the European arena, where the team unexpectedly reached the UEFA Cup final, which was lost to English Liverpool with a 4-5 score after extra time.

The higher mentioned results were mostly followed by the performance in the Segunda, the second division of Spanish football.

Taking into account the latest significant successes, it is reasonable to note only the final of the Copa del Rey in 2016/2017, which Alaves lost to Barcelona – 1-3.

As for the previous season, the team managed to achieve promotion and Alaves has already defeated Valencia and Sevilla at the start of the new draw. “The Basques” currently occupy the 14th position.

Athletic



Athletic also represents the Basque Country. The club is based in the city of Bilbao, on the shores of the Bay of Biscay. The team is an 8-time champion of Spain and has won the Spanish Cup 24 times. Along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, Athletic has never left the Spanish top division, and its line-up consists exclusively of indigenous Basques. The latest success dates back to 2021, when the Spanish Super Cup was won.

Athletic finished the previous season of the La Liga in the 8th position, which does not give the right to play in the European competition.

The start of the current campaign was quite successful. The first 5 matches brought Athletic 10 points (only one game was lost – that was a battle against Real Madrid).

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Alaves has not played a draw in the current season, and Athletic has not conceded in two matches in a row – a 0:0 result in the struggle with Mallorca and a shutout win over Cadiz.

10 previous head-to-head matches are characterized by the complete equality. The teams achieved per 3 wins and shared the points in 4 more matches.

Prediction



Taking into account the shape of the teams at the start of the season, I would risk betting on the guests to win. Bookmakers, by the way, also give the preference to Athletic in the following battle.

