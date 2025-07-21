Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025

Prediction on game Win Athletic Club Odds: 2.05 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of Tuesday's friendly clashes will take place at the Mendizorrotza stadium, where local side Alaves host Athletic Bilbao. I’m going for an outcome bet in this matchup with an appealing odds value.

Match preview

Alaves wrapped up their La Liga campaign on a strong note: the team lost just one of their last five matches, including draws against Osasuna and Atletico. Notably, home victories over Valencia and Valladolid boosted their confidence at Mendizorrotza.

Despite limited resources, the team has shown defensive stability—conceding only two goals in their last four games. In this friendly against Athletic, Alaves will likely lean on their cohesion and discipline, especially at the back.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in fine form, with three wins in their last four outings, including a convincing friendly display against Ponferradina. Their performance versus Valencia especially stood out, as the "Lions" showcased a well-balanced style of play.

Ernesto Valverde’s men have long been renowned for their organized midfield and dangerous set pieces. Their 1–0 win over Alaves in the last head-to-head in May points to a slight but tangible edge in class.

Probable lineups

Alaves : Sivera – Sanchez, Sedlar, Garces, Tenaglia – Alena, Blanco, Vicente, Protesoni – Guridi, Garcia

: Sivera – Sanchez, Sedlar, Garces, Tenaglia – Alena, Blanco, Vicente, Protesoni – Guridi, Garcia Athletic: Simon – Berchiche, Paredes, Nunez, De Marcos – Jaureguizar, Galarreta, Williams, Gomez, Berenguer, Sannadi

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five head-to-heads, Alaves have failed to score a single goal against Athletic.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last three home games (2 wins and a draw).

Athletic have won three of their last five meetings with Alaves, conceding just one goal in those games.

Prediction

Both teams are showing decent preseason form, but the edge in class and psychological advantage belong to Athletic. Alaves will rely on disciplined defending, but the visitors have more attacking options. Expect a narrow win for Athletic or a draw in a low-scoring affair.