Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025

One of the fixtures in the 30th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship will take place on Thursday at the Najran Arena, where local side Al-Akhdood will host Al-Wehda. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Al-Akhdood are still fighting for survival in the Saudi Pro League and head into this encounter in noticeably high spirits. Paulo Sérgio's team are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, notching up three wins and two draws during this run.

Their latest success was a narrow 1-0 away victory over Al-Kholood, proving that the "Akhdoodians" can grind out results even in tense encounters. Their play has become more disciplined and structured, especially at the back—a stark contrast to their shaky start to the season. Despite this positive trend, Al-Akhdood's home form remains a weak spot, with just two wins, four draws, and eight defeats.

Al-Wehda are in an even tougher spot—17th place with only 26 points, and the pressure is mounting with every round. On the other hand, they are just two points away from the safety of 15th place, so there’s still hope of climbing out of the relegation zone. In fact, compared to their rivals, Carreño’s side looks the most optimistic—three wins in their last five matches.

In the previous round, the team let the result slip at home against title contenders Al-Ahli, losing 2-3 despite scoring and showing attacking intent. The main issue for "Wehda" remains their defense: 60 goals conceded—the worst record in the Saudi Pro League. Away from home, they've managed four wins, two draws, and eight losses.

Probable lineups

Al-Akhdood : Vitor - Low, Al-Rubaie, Asiri - Al-Said, Petros, Khawsawi, Khamis - Pedrosa - Saviour, Bassogog

: Vitor - Low, Al-Rubaie, Asiri - Al-Said, Petros, Khawsawi, Khamis - Pedrosa - Saviour, Bassogog Al-Wehda: Owaisheer, Alaeli, El Yamiq, Al-Hafith, Al-Muwallad, Bacuna, Crețu, Goodwin, Bguir, Noor, Ighalo

Match facts and head-to-head

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in four of the last five matches

The "Total over 2.5 goals" bet has won in two of the last five matches

In the first round, Al-Akhdood claimed a 3-2 away victory

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving a clear edge to the home side in this fixture, offering odds of 1.85 for an Al-Akhdood win. We believe Al-Akhdood can take all three points, so our pick is "Al-Akhdood to win."