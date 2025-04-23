Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: who will play in the CAF Champions League final?

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.89 1win Bonuses 4.85 Bet now

On Friday, April 25, the finalists of the CAF Champions League will be determined. In one of the semi-final matches, Cairo's Al-Ahly will face South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. Here's a forecast on the number of goals in this clash.

Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: match facts and head-to-head encounters

The first meeting between the teams ended in a goalless draw – 0:0.

Al-Ahly has been unable to win in three consecutive matches: two draws and a loss.

Mamelodi Sundowns have the same streak — two draws and a loss.

In the last three home matches, Al-Ahly lost twice.

Only in one of their last ten home matches did Al-Ahly fail to score.

In the last three encounters between Al-Ahly and Mamelodi in the CAF Champions League, no more than 1.5 goals were scored.

Al-Ahly lost without scoring in just 7% of their matches, while Mamelodi did so in 8%.

Mamelodi wins more often without conceding: 45% compared to 40%.

Out of the last five head-to-head matches between these teams, three ended in a draw, with two wins for Mamelodi.

Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: match preview

Al-Ahly is aiming for a third consecutive CAF Champions League title. The team has won the last two editions of the tournament and remains the record holder for the most victories in the competition's history. This season, Al-Ahly finished second in their group, collecting ten points, four behind the group winner. In the quarter-finals, the Cairo side defeated their opponent twice with a score of 1:0, advancing to the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 2:0.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the CAF Champions League only once, back in 2016. In the current edition, the South Africans also finished second in their group, amassing nine points. They trailed the leader by one point and were ahead of the third-place team by the same margin. In the quarter-finals, Mamelodi won the first leg 1:0 and drew 0:0 in the return leg, advancing to the next round with a minimal advantage.

Probable lineups

Al-Ahly: El Shenawy, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hany, Dari, Al-Aash, Attia, Ashour, Reda, Gradishar, Mohamed

Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Lebusa, Modiba, Mokwena, Allende, Adams, Matthews, Lucas Ribeiro, Shalulile

Prediction

This is an extremely important match for both teams, and neither will go all-in without necessity. I expect a very tense and cautious game, so my bet is on a total under 2 with odds of 1.89.