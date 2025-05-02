RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
AFC Champions League 03 may 2025, 12:30 Al-Ahli Jeddah - Kawasaki Frontale
-
- : -
International,
Kawasaki Frontale Kawasaki Frontale
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
The final of the AFC Champions League is set for May 3, featuring a thrilling showdown between Al-Ahli and Kawasaki Frontale. Here’s my take on the best bet for this high-stakes encounter.

Al-Ahli

The Saudi Arabian club has previously reached the Champions League final twice, falling short on both occasions. Now, they have a golden opportunity to finally lift the coveted trophy. Al-Ahli is keeping up with the trend in Saudi football, having signed a host of European stars—Firmino, Mahrez, and Toney, all of whom have shone in the Premier League.

In the semifinals, Al-Ahli overcame a strong Al-Hilal side with a dramatic 3-1 win—a match that featured red cards, a missed penalty, and a stoppage-time goal. However, their domestic campaign has been less impressive, as they currently sit fifth in the league, trailing the top three by two points and the leader by a hefty ten.

Kawasaki Frontale

Kawasaki Frontale’s run to the final is nothing short of a sensation—few expected them to get past Al-Nassr in the semifinals. Kawasaki clinched a 3-2 away victory, capitalizing on their chances while the opposition dominated possession and applied relentless pressure, but they managed to outplay Cristiano and company.

Domestically, Kawasaki are only eighth, six points adrift of the top six, though they have a game in hand. The team hasn’t tasted victory in their last five league matches, recording four draws and one defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Ahli: Mendy, Alioski, Roger Ibanez, Demiral, Majrashi, Kessié, Al Johani, Galeno, Firmino, Mahrez, Toney.
  • Kawasaki Frontale: Yamaguchi, Takashi, Maruyama, Takai, van Wermeskerken, Marcinho, Yamamoto, Tachimanado, Ito, Ozeki, Kanda.

Match facts

  • Al-Ahli are on a five-match winning streak across all competitions.
  • Kawasaki have won just once in their last seven matches in regulation time.
  • The bookmakers' odds are as follows: Home win – 1.36, Draw – 5.2, Away win – 7.6.

Prediction

The stats show that these teams have never faced each other before. Al-Ahli are heavy favorites heading into this clash, but the Japanese side has already proven how dangerous they can be, so expect an exciting contest. Both teams are highly motivated with the prestigious trophy on the line. I’m predicting a lively encounter and am willing to bet on both teams finding the net, though home advantage could tip the scales in Al-Ahli’s favor.

