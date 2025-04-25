RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Buriram United prediction Getty Images
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
AFC Champions League 26 apr 2025, 12:30 Al-Ahli Jeddah - Buriram United
-
- : -
International,
Buriram United Buriram United
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On Saturday, April 26, we will witness the first quarterfinal match of the AFC Champions League, where Al-Ahli will face Buriram United. The game will kick off at 18:30 CET, and I suggest a bet on the individual total of one of the teams.

Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: match facts and H2H

  • Al-Ahli has won the last three matches and remains unbeaten in the last four games.
  • At their home stadium, Al-Ahli has not lost in the previous six encounters.
  • Buriram has lost two out of the last three matches, but these are the only two defeats in 17 matches.
  • In the last ten away games, Buriram United has lost only one match.
  • Al-Ahli boasts the second-best attack in the AFC Champions League with 26 goals.
  • This season, Al-Ahli scores in 83% of matches, while Buriram United scores in 74%.
  • Both teams often score in both halves: 48% for Al-Ahli and 49% for Buriram.
  • Buriram United won 38% of matches with a clean sheet, while Al-Ahli won 35%.
  • Buriram has lost fewer matches with a clean sheet: 8% compared to 10% for Al-Ahli.
  • Al-Ahli and Buriram United have never played against each other in history.

Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: match preview

Al-Ahli had a strong league phase. They collected 22 points over eight rounds and only trailed Al-Hilal on additional indicators. They advanced to the playoffs from second place without a single defeat. In the round of 16, Al-Ahli faced Al-Rayyan from Qatar and left them no chance. Victories of 3-1 and 2-0 with an aggregate score of 5-1 allowed them to reach the quarterfinals. In the domestic championship, they are fighting for a spot in the AFC Champions League. Currently, Al-Ahli is in fourth place, trailing the third team by two points. With five rounds remaining, the chances are fairly strong.

Buriram United represents Thailand. They have one match left at home in Thai League 1. Currently, they are in first place, but the lead is only one point, so they need to strive and definitely win. In the AFC Champions League, Buriram United finished sixth in the group stage. They collected 12 points over eight rounds. The Thai team was the only one to reach the quarterfinals as an unseeded team. They eliminated Johor DT 0-1, who finished in third place. Therefore, some surprises can be expected from this team.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Ahli: Mendy, Baker, Ibanez, Demiral, Majrashi, Al-Johani, Gabri Veiga, Galeno, Kessie, Toni, Mahrez
  • Buriram United: Budprom, Dobre, Idi, Oholodjue, Renner, Hemviboon, Sukjedjittammakul, Jules, Chaided, Muta, Bisoli

Prediction

Buriram United managed to create a sensation in the round of 16, but I don't think they will have a chance against Al-Ahli. The Saudi team plays at home and has a more quality and star-studded lineup. My bet is on Al-Ahli's individual total over 2.5 with odds of 1.73.

Prediction on game Al-Ahli Jeddah Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.73
