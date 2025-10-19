ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Al-Shorta vs Al-Ittihad: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 20, 2025

Al-Shorta vs Al-Ittihad: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 20, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Al Shorta vs Al Ittihad prediction Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images
Al Shorta Al Shorta
AFC Champions League (Round 3) 20 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
Al Ittihad Al Ittihad
On Monday, October 20th, in the third round of the AFC Champions League, Iraqi side Al-Shorta will host Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad on their home turf. Get all the details about the match, as well as our prediction, below.

Match preview

The clash between Al-Shorta and Al-Ittihad promises to be one of the most intriguing encounters in the early stages of the group phase. Al-Shorta entered the season with ambitions to make an impact on the continental stage, and in their opening group match of the 2025/26 campaign, they managed to snatch a 1-1 draw against Qatar’s Al-Sadd, displaying both courage and the ability to compete on equal terms with strong opponents. However, in the second round, Qatari side Al-Gharafa managed to defeat Ahmed Salah’s team 2-0 on home soil.

The Iraqi club is shaping a clear style: a focus on compact defending, rapid counterattacks, and a solid block when losing possession, which allows Al-Shorta to compete fearlessly at this elite tournament level.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad, reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League and owners of a trophy-laden cabinet, predictably entered the group stage with an intent to dominate. However, it soon became apparent that the team faced certain challenges: a coaching change, some early slip-ups, and the pressure of high expectations on a squad stacked with star players. The team has already suffered two defeats in the Champions League: first away to Al-Wahda (1-2), and then at home losing to Dubai’s Al-Ahli (0-1).

In terms of play, Al-Ittihad prefers to control possession, attack down the flanks, and rely on clinical finishing. But the early part of the season shows that not everything is going according to plan.

Probable lineups

Al Shorta: Basil, Sadun, Younis, Ashabi, Yahia Alwan, Mendy, Kasim, Al Mawas, Shakir, Ali, Ateba
Al Ittihad: Rajkovic, Al Julaydan, Simic, Pereira, Mitai, Kante, Doumbia, Fabinho, Diaby, Bergwijn, Benzema

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their only previous meeting, Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Shorta 2-1
  • Al-Shorta have won three of their last five matches
  • Al-Ittihad are winless in their last three games

Prediction

Al-Ittihad have looked shaky at the back in recent outings and generally unconvincing. Al-Shorta could seize the moment and try to snatch points from the Saudi side. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.75

