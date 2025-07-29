Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Win Al Nassr Odds: 2.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In a friendly clash, Saudi side Al-Nassr will face French outfit Toulouse on Wednesday, July 30. The opening whistle is set for 17:30 Central European Time, and here’s my preview and prediction for this encounter.

Al-Nassr vs Toulouse: match preview

After a less-than-stellar previous season, Al-Nassr underwent sweeping changes. Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract, but the headline move was the appointment of the legendary and experienced Jorge Jesus as head coach, replacing Pioli. The club also strengthened by bringing in João Félix and hired a new sporting director. The team is being rebuilt and clearly signalling its ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

Preparations for the new season are already underway: just a few days ago, Al-Nassr thrashed Austria’s St. Johann 5-2. Next up on their schedule is this friendly against Toulouse. The official campaign kicks off on August 19 with a Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash against Al-Ittihad.

Toulouse had a much quieter transfer window. The club finished 10th in last season’s Ligue 1—a respectable result. In terms of preseason, the French side started earlier, already playing three friendlies: a goalless draw with Pau, a 2-1 defeat to QPR, and a heavy 7-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Ahead are three more tune-up matches, including tests against Stuttgart and Sevilla, before the season opens on August 16 versus Nice.

Key facts and head-to-head

Toulouse are winless in their last three matches: one draw and two defeats.

Al-Nassr have scored at least once in each of their last 15 matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Prediction

Despite Toulouse already having some match rhythm, their results leave much to be desired. Al-Nassr have strengthened ahead of the new season, and this match against Toulouse represents a step up in opposition after their rout of St. Johann. I expect an entertaining contest, but my money is on a win for the Saudi side.