RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025

Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Al Nassr vs Toulouse prediction Photo: https://x.com/AlNassrFC_EN
Al Nassr
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
30 july 2025, 11:30
- : -
International,
Toulouse
Toulouse Toulouse Schedule Toulouse News Toulouse Transfers
Review Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Al Nassr
Odds: 2.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In a friendly clash, Saudi side Al-Nassr will face French outfit Toulouse on Wednesday, July 30. The opening whistle is set for 17:30 Central European Time, and here’s my preview and prediction for this encounter.

Al-Nassr vs Toulouse: match preview

After a less-than-stellar previous season, Al-Nassr underwent sweeping changes. Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract, but the headline move was the appointment of the legendary and experienced Jorge Jesus as head coach, replacing Pioli. The club also strengthened by bringing in João Félix and hired a new sporting director. The team is being rebuilt and clearly signalling its ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

Preparations for the new season are already underway: just a few days ago, Al-Nassr thrashed Austria’s St. Johann 5-2. Next up on their schedule is this friendly against Toulouse. The official campaign kicks off on August 19 with a Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash against Al-Ittihad.

Toulouse had a much quieter transfer window. The club finished 10th in last season’s Ligue 1—a respectable result. In terms of preseason, the French side started earlier, already playing three friendlies: a goalless draw with Pau, a 2-1 defeat to QPR, and a heavy 7-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Ahead are three more tune-up matches, including tests against Stuttgart and Sevilla, before the season opens on August 16 versus Nice.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Toulouse are winless in their last three matches: one draw and two defeats.
  • Al-Nassr have scored at least once in each of their last 15 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Prediction

Despite Toulouse already having some match rhythm, their results leave much to be desired. Al-Nassr have strengthened ahead of the new season, and this match against Toulouse represents a step up in opposition after their rout of St. Johann. I expect an entertaining contest, but my money is on a win for the Saudi side.

Prediction on game Win Al Nassr
Odds: 2.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended 1xBet
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Toluca Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.68 Leon Bet now Melbet
Louisville City FC vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Louisville City FC Odds: 1.7 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Melbet
New York City FC vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.85 Puebla Bet now 1xBet
Tigres vs Houston Dynamo FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 21:00 UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Tigres Odds: 1.77 Houston Dynamo FC Bet now Melbet
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.65 Lyon Recommended 1xBet
Monaco vs Torino prediction Club friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.57 Strasbourg Bet now Melbet
Qarabag FK vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 12:00 Qarabag vs Shelbourne: Does Shelbourne have a chance for an incredible comeback? Qarabag FK Odds: 1.7 Shelbourne Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:15 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:30 Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 Sportfreunde Siegen Odds: 1.47 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Barnet 2 - 2 Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
2
Newport
2
90’
Zrinjski Mostar 2 - 0 Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
2
Slovan Bratislava
0
81’
FK Crvena Zvezda 5 - 1 Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
5
Lincoln Red Imps FC
1
84’
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville 30 july 2025, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik 30 july 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC 30 july 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne 30 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 Botafogo Aims for Clinical Finish in Copa do Brasil Clash with Bragantino Football news Today, 16:00 Uruguay Set to Challenge Brazil in Semifinal Showdown Football news Today, 15:43 Simba announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player Football news Today, 15:09 Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed Football news Today, 14:58 PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect? Football news Today, 14:34 Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return Football news Today, 14:20 "Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada Football news Today, 13:55 Relebohile Mofokeng receives individual award from the PSL Football news Today, 13:38 Real Madrid officially unveils Kylian Mbappé's new squad number Football news Today, 13:23 Orlando Pirates lose interest in striker Adama Coulibaly
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores