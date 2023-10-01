Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Al Nassr will compete with Istiqlol Dushanbe in the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League. The match will take place in the capital of Saudi Arabia on October 2 at 20:00 CET.

Al Nassr



A team has got a huge history and many titles. Still, having won in the championship of 2018/2019, Al Nassr did not win a single trophy. Recently, the club has been actively buying football stars, luring them from Europe with fabulous money. Mane, Ronaldo, Laporte, Brozovic – here are only a few names from the list, it can be continued for a long time.

Being under the leadership of the Portuguese specialist, Luis Castro, the team started the championship with 2 defeats. Those failures were followed by Al Nassr’s streak of 9 consecutive victories in all tournaments.

As for the Champions League, Al Nassr first overcame Al-Ahli in the qualification and then beat Iranian Persepolis in the away battle of the 1st round of the group stage.

Istiqlol Dushanbe



The team was founded in 2007. Still, it has an impressive list of achievements. Istiqlol won the Tajikistan championship 11 times and the national Cup 9 times.

As for the international stage, the club can boast of two qualifications to the finals of the AFC Asian Cup (which is analogous to the Europa League). Speaking about the Asian Champions League, the maximum achievement is reaching the 1/8 final stage of the tournament.

Istiqlol is confidently moving towards its 10th consecutive championship at the inner arena. The team has had no equal opponent in the local league for many years. The 1st round of the Champions League brought the Tajik grandee a draw in the battle against Qatari Al-Duhail.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Al Nassr has won 9 matches in a row and also lost in 3 previous confrontations.

Speaking about all tournaments, Istiqlol has a current 8-match unbeaten streak.

The teams have never played against each other before.

Prediction



The hosts are the undisputed favourites of the following battle. The Saudi club, led by Ronaldo, should win confidently. My bet is the success of Al Nassr with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

