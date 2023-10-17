Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Prediction on game Win Al-Ain Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Al Nasr and Al Ain will compete with each other as part of the quarter-finals of the United Arab Emirates League Cup. The Battle will take place at Al Maktoum Stadium on October 19 in Dubai and will start at 17:30 CET.

Al Nasr



Al Nasr is the oldest club of the country. The team became the champion three times in the middle of the previous century and, if we take into account the recent history, it is reasonable to mention 2 victories in the UAE League Cup (in 2015 and 2020).

As for the current UAE Championship, Al Nasr started in a pretty traditional way and is taking the 9th place after 5 rounds. The League Cup also brought a success – the team beat weak Ajman in a 2-game confrontation.

Al Ain



Al Ain holds the record for the biggest number of victories in the championship of its country. The team finished the previous season in the 2nd place, behind Al Ahly from Dubai.

The beginning of the current season is also pretty well. Al Ain is in the 2nd position and the higher mentioned competitor, Al Ahly, is ahead (still, only 5 championship rounds have been played).

The club also managed to start in the Asian Champions League, where it achieved confident victories in the battles against Ahal and Pakhtakor. Speaking about the League Cup, Al Ain defeated the middle peasant of the tournament, Al Bataeh, with a total 7-1 score.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Al Nasr failed to score only once in its 9 previous home matches.

• Al Ain ended its 8-match winning streak in the previous round of the tournament. It lost to Al Nasr.

• The opponents have not played a draw on the field of Al Nasr since 2012.

Prediction



Due to the fact that the teams differ in the skill level of the footballers, I think that the guests are eager to take revenge for the lost championship battle a week ago. My bet is the victory of Al Ain.