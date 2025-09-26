Prediction on game Win Al Masry SC Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Al-Masry will face off against Petrojet. The match is set for Saturday, September 27, kicking off at 19:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this fixture.

Al-Masry vs Petrojet: match preview

Al-Masry have made a solid start to the new Premier League season. The team won their opening two matches, followed by two draws, and then another victory. So far, their only defeat came against Zamalek, where they suffered a heavy 0-3 loss. In the subsequent rounds, the club bounced back with a 2-1 win and another draw. Currently, Al-Masry sit second in the standings with 15 points, just two points behind the leaders.

Petrojet also started the new Premier League campaign confidently: two draws followed by two wins. However, after the fourth round, the team couldn’t secure a single victory. In four matches, they’ve recorded three draws and one loss. After eight games, Petrojet have collected 11 points and occupy tenth place, just one point shy of seventh. Last season, Petrojet finished eighth, advancing to the championship group, where they also ended up in eighth place.

Match facts and head-to-head

Al-Masry have lost only one of their last ten matches.

Petrojet are winless in four consecutive games.

Petrojet failed to score in three of their last four matches.

Al-Masry boast the best attack at the start of this Premier League season — with 15 goals scored.

In their previous head-to-head, Al-Masry thrashed Petrojet 4-0.

Probable lineups

Al-Masry: Gad, Amr Ismail, El Mohamady, Eid, Sobhi, El Gohary, Samadu, Makhlouf, Hamada, Degmum, Mohsen

Prediction

Al-Masry are playing at home, possess the league’s most potent attack, and have consistently finished in the Premier League’s top three in recent seasons. I believe they are capable of defeating this inconsistent opponent on their own turf, and that’s the bet I recommend.