Al-Ittihad vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025

Al-Ittihad vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025

Luis Torres
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Modern Sport FC prediction
Al Ittihad Alexandria
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria Schedule Al Ittihad Alexandria News Al Ittihad Alexandria Transfers
Premier League Egypt
14 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt
Modern Sport FC
Modern Sport FC Modern Sport FC Schedule Modern Sport FC News Modern Sport FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On Thursday, August 14, Alexandria will host one of the matches of the second round of the Egyptian Premier League, as Al-Ittihad welcomes Modern Sport to their home ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on team productivity in this fixture.

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad enters the new season in less-than-ideal form. The team is winless in seven consecutive matches, a disappointing streak that stretches back to the end of last season, through pre-season friendlies, and into the opening round of the Premier League, where they lost 1-3 away to Al-Masry. Last season, Al-Ittihad managed to retain their top-flight status by finishing 13th in the regular season, then avoided relegation in the drop zone group by clinching sixth place and finishing three points clear of the drop.

Overall, the team's form leaves much to be desired: just one win in their last 14 matches, with six draws and the rest ending in defeat. Their home record is particularly concerning — Al-Ittihad has failed to win in their last five matches on their own turf.

Looking at their head-to-head clashes with Modern Sport, the last three home meetings for Al-Ittihad have all ended in disappointment for the hosts — two goalless draws (0-0) and a 0-1 defeat.

Modern Sport

Modern Sport, on the other hand, had an unconvincing campaign last season. The team finished at the bottom of the main regular season table, collecting only 9 points and dropping into the relegation group. There, Modern Sport improved, finishing fifth with the same number of points as Al-Ittihad and staying three points clear of the relegation zone.

Their away form was especially poor last season — out of eight matches on the road, Modern Sport failed to win a single one, managing only three draws. In the Egypt League Cup, the team reached the quarter-finals but was knocked out by National Bank of Egypt in a 0-1 defeat.

This season, Modern Sport got off to a fairly solid start — in the opening round, they held reigning Premier League champions Al Ahly to a 2-2 draw at home.

In total, Modern Sport and Al-Ittihad have faced each other 10 times, with a slight edge in wins: Modern Sport has 4 victories, Al-Ittihad has 3, and 3 matches ended in draws. However, their head-to-heads have been low-scoring — 6 of the last 7 encounters have seen fewer than 1.5 goals.

Probable line-ups

  • Al-Ittihad: Genesh, Bodi, Shabana, Ibrahim, El Dib, Alaa, Kanaria, Toni, Ajib, Ebuka Okoje, Gomaa.
  • Modern Sport: Gabaski, Fawzi, Rizk, Elfil, Desouki, Shika, Helal, Youssef, Eba, Okenabirhie, Mosaad.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Al-Ittihad have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Three of Al-Ittihad's last four home games ended with under 1.5 total goals.
  • Modern Sport are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Three of Modern Sport's last four away matches saw over 1.5 total goals.
  • Modern Sport are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 head-to-head meetings.
  • Six of the last seven meetings between these sides ended with under 1.5 total goals.

Al-Ittihad vs Modern Sport match prediction

Clashes between Al-Ittihad and Modern Sport are always tightly contested. Both teams showed attacking intent in their opening matches this season, but typically, their encounters are cautious affairs with a strong emphasis on defensive solidity — a trend that has kept their recent head-to-heads low-scoring. The home side will be desperate to halt their winless run and collect their first points of the campaign, while Modern Sport will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak against this opponent. Given the motivation on both sides and the patterns from recent matches, expect a measured, tactical battle with few goals on offer. My bet for this match: under 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.91.

