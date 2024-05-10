Al Hilal vs Al Hazem prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.46 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 11, in the 31st round match of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal will play at home against Al-Hazem. The match will kick off at 5:00 PM Central European Time. The prediction and betting odds for this match have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Al Hilal

Al Hilal is having a phenomenal season. Jorge Jesus' team leads the Pro League with a 9-point lead over Al Nassr. If Al Hilal earns at least one point in the remaining four matches, they will become champions of Saudi Arabia. And most likely, this will happen in the upcoming match.

In the match against Al Hazem, Al Hilal approaches with an incredible winning streak in the Saudi Pro League, which now stands at 23 matches. In 30 games, Al Hilal has only drawn twice and hasn't suffered a single defeat.

In the previous round, Al-Hilal was trailing Al Ahli 0-1 after the first half but scored two goals after the break and secured another three points.

Al Hazem

Al Hazem is currently the last-placed team in the Pro League. The chances of staying in the elite division are almost nonexistent, as Al-Akhdoud, in the 15th position, is 8 points ahead. Al Hazem has little time left to make up for this gap.

However, in recent matches, this team has managed to slightly please their fans. In the previous round, Al-Hazem played a 0-0 draw against Al Akhdoud, and before that, they won 2-0 away against Al Wehda. In total, Al Hazem has only secured 3 wins in 30 matches this season.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 14th round of this season, Al-Hilal inflicted a humiliating 9-0 defeat on Al-Hazem.

In 24 matches between these teams in history, Al-Hazem has only 2 victories, while Al-Hilal has won 19 times.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem prediction

Most likely, Al-Hilal will not only win but also do so with a very convincing score. My bet is Over 3.5 goals.