Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of Matchday 13 in the Egyptian Premier League, Al Arab will take on Smouha. The clash is set for Cairo on Tuesday, November 4, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m betting on a low-scoring affair in this one.

Match preview

Al Arab enter the 2025/26 campaign looking for stability after last season’s promotion to the top flight. The club spent just one season outside the Premier League and now aims to secure its status among Egypt’s elite.

The start of the season has highlighted adaptation issues: as a newly promoted side, strengthening the squad and adjusting to the increased competition is a must. So far, Al Arab are clearly not fully prepared for the rigors of the Premier League.

In attack, they have struggled for consistency, with finishing still a concern. This is nothing new, as the club has previously found the transition from the second division to the top tier difficult. Only Pharco have scored fewer goals than El-Sudani’s men so far.

Nevertheless, motivation is high: retaining their top-flight status and pushing for a safe spot in the table are top priorities. With home support and sound tactics, Al Arab have the potential to rise to the occasion and spring a few surprises.

Smouha, meanwhile, approach the 2025/26 season with a stronger pedigree—they’ve already proven they can compete at the highest level in Egypt. While last term saw them narrowly avoid relegation, the club’s ambitions are clear.

After 11 rounds, Smouha have collected 15 points, good enough for 12th place in the table. It’s not the ideal start, but just three points separate them from the top seven. They’re consistently picking up results and showing that they can perform both in attack and defence at a decent level.

On the road, Smouha sometimes lose their focus: wins alternate with losses, and away from home they look less assured than at their own ground. The squad features young local players and foreign imports, bringing energy but also requiring time to gel.

On the tactical front, Smouha play a balanced game and concede very little—just six goals in 11 matches. This makes them a dangerous opponent for most teams in the league, and heading into the match with Arab Contractors, Smouha have a clear advantage on paper.

Match facts

Al Arab have both scored and conceded in their last three matches.

Al Arab have yet to win at home this season.

Smouha are winless in their last three away games.

Al Arab average 0.4 goals per home game, while Smouha average 0.7 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Al Arab : Aboul Saoud, Abed, Hamed, Hesham, Abdella, Semana, Gamal, Abo Amna, Abdelnasser, Naguib, Salim.

: Aboul Saoud, Abed, Hamed, Hesham, Abdella, Semana, Gamal, Abo Amna, Abdelnasser, Naguib, Salim. Smouha: Mayhoub, Amer, Dabash, Ragab, Hafez, Samadu, Fawzi, Fakhri, El-Sisi, Ehia, Ashraf.

H2H

The last three head-to-head meetings between these teams have all ended in Smouha victories.

Al Arab haven’t beaten Smouha in the Premier League since 2018.

Prediction

Al Arab will be desperate to end their poor home run, but Smouha currently look more balanced and dangerous at both ends of the pitch. Don’t expect a goal fest in this one—my bet is on under 2 total goals.