Al Ahly vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025

Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 4, 2025, Cairo will host a match in the Egyptian Premier League as one of the tournament's frontrunners, Al Ahly, welcomes bottom-placed Haras El Hodoud to their home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let's break down the best bet for this clash.

Al Ahly

Al Ahly currently sits second in the Egyptian Premier League standings with 43 points, just four points behind leaders Pyramids FC. The club has shown solid form in recent fixtures—over their last seven matches, they've suffered only one defeat, a 1-2 loss to Pharco in the League Cup. The rest of the games saw three draws and three victories. In the most recent league round, Al Ahly secured a 3-2 away win over Petrojet.

It's also worth noting Al Ahly's run in the CAF Champions League, where the team reached the semifinals. In a dramatic showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns, they missed out on the final due to a heartbreaking own goal in the second leg at home.

When it comes to head-to-heads with their upcoming rival Haras El Hodoud, Al Ahly boasts an impressive record: nine wins and just one draw in their last ten encounters.

Haras El Hodoud

Haras El Hodoud heads into this match after back-to-back league defeats. In the previous round, they lost 1-2 at home to Pyramids, and before that, they suffered a 0-2 away loss to ENPPI. The team is the clear underdog, sitting at the bottom of the table in ninth place after 20 matches. Haras El Hodoud has accumulated 22 points, with 19 goals scored and 25 conceded.

They are the lowest-scoring side in the league, tied with Pharco, both having just 19 goals to their names. Haras El Hodoud also struggles on the road: over their last five away games, they've managed only one victory, with three defeats and a draw.

In this upcoming fixture, the team faces one of Egypt's powerhouses, and it promises to be an uphill battle for any points.

Probable lineups

Al Ahly: El-Shenawy, Kouka, Rabia, Hanu, Kamal, El Solia, Ateya, Mohamed, Ashour, Bencharki, Ali.

El-Shenawy, Kouka, Rabia, Hanu, Kamal, El Solia, Ateya, Mohamed, Ashour, Bencharki, Ali. Haras El Hodoud: El Zonfoli, Awad, Gouda, El Deghemy, Maly, Eze, El Henawy, Ouka, Sami, Mamdou, Gamal.

Interesting facts and head-to-head statistics

Al Ahly is unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Al Ahly's last 5 matches.

Haras El Hodoud has lost 6 of their last 8 matches.

Four of Haras El Hodoud's last five games have featured under 2.5 goals.

Al Ahly has won 8 of the last 9 head-to-head meetings between these sides.

Six of the last seven encounters between these teams have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Al Ahly vs Haras El Hodoud match prediction

Al Ahly enters this game as the overwhelming favorite, not only due to their current form but also because of the clear gap in class between the two sides. Considering Haras El Hodoud's poor away record and Al Ahly's dominance at home, a comfortable win for the hosts is on the cards. My pick for this match is Al Ahly to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.72.