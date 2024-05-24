RU RU
Main Predictions Al Ahly vs Espérance prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Al Ahly vs Espérance prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al Ahly SC vs Esperance prediction Photo: facebook.com/alahly / Author unknown
Al Ahly SC Al Ahly SC
CAF Champions League 25 may 2024, 13:00 Al Ahly SC - Esperance
-
- : -
International,
Esperance Esperance
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Al Ahly SC
Odds: 1.6
The second leg of the CAF Champions League final will be played on Saturday in Cairo, where the local club Al Ahly will host Espérance of Tunisia. Here is the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Al Ahly

The "Red Devils" secured victories over Medeama and Young Africans in the last two rounds of the group stage, allowing them to top their group with 12 points. In the quarterfinals, Al Ahly triumphed over Simba with a 1-0 away win and a 2-0 home victory. In the semifinals, they faced Mazembe. After a goalless draw away, the "Red Devils" thrashed their opponents 3-0 at home.

In the current Egyptian Premier League season, Al Ahly sits in seventh place, but they have played six matches fewer than the leaders, Pyramids. The team has accumulated 33 points, which is 17 points less than the league leaders. Ahead of their final clash against Espérance, Marcel Koller’s side secured an away victory over Baladiyat with a 2-1 scoreline, marking their fourth consecutive win in the Egyptian Premier League.

Espérance

The "Blood and Gold" performed confidently in the group stage, finishing deservedly in second place. In the quarterfinals, Espérance narrowly advanced past ASEC Mimosas through a penalty shootout after both legs ended 0-0. In the semifinals, Nabil Maâloul's team secured two 1-0 victories over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the Tunisian league, Espérance sits atop the standings, having accumulated 17 points from seven matches. In their most recent league match, Nabil Maâloul’s side edged Étoile du Sahel 3-2 at home.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • Last season, these teams met in the semifinals, where Al Ahly defeated Espérance twice.
  • In none of the last six encounters between these teams did both sides score.
  • Al Ahly has won their last three home matches against Espérance.

Al Ahly vs Espérance Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor the home side, offering odds of 1.60 for an Al Ahly victory. Considering the head-to-head statistics at the "Red Devils" home ground, we recommend betting on an "Al Ahly win."

Prediction on game Win Al Ahly SC
Odds: 1.6
