Al Ahly vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

On Saturday, May 4, Al Ahly will face El Gouna in the 21st round match of the Egyptian Premier League. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Al Ahly

The most decorated club in Egyptian history currently sits in 11th place with 24 points. However, Al Ahly's league position shouldn't mislead, as the "Red Devils" have played only 12 matches due to their participation in the CAF Champions League. This is 5 matches fewer than the leading Pyramids. Al Ahly's efforts have been focused on the CAF Champions League, where they reached the final by defeating TP Mazembe in the semifinals (0-0 and 3-0). They will face Esperance from Tunisia in the final. In the Egyptian Premier League, Al Ahly defeated Ismaily in the previous match (2-1), but prior to that, they suffered a loss to Zamalek (1-2).

El Gouna

El Gouna, which returned to the Egyptian Premier League only last season, is having a very good campaign. The modest team is not even thinking about relegation battles, sitting comfortably in seventh place. They are only 1 point behind the fourth position and have 1 match in hand. So, there's a possibility that they might even debut in the CAF Confederation Cup. In the previous round, El Gouna defeated Al Ittihad 2-1, but before that, they were thrashed by ZED with a score of 0-3.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 4th round of this season, El Gouna managed to take points from Al Ahly with a 1-1 draw.

In the 22 matches between these teams, El Gouna has never won. However, they have managed to draw 9 times.

It was against El Gouna that Al Ahly achieved their biggest victory in club history. In 2015, they defeated El Gouna 13-0 in the Egyptian League Cup.

Match Forecast for Al Ahly vs El Gouna

Al Ahly is not only the clear favorite but should also dominate this opponent confidently. I predict an individual total of over 1.5 goals for the hosts.