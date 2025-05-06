RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points?

Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction: Will the hosts secure all three points?

Premier League Egypt 08 may 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly SC - Al Masry SC
On Thursday, May 8, in a Matchday 5 clash of the Egyptian Premier League championship group, Al Ahly will host Al Masry. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m offering my prediction on the winner of this encounter.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last 10 home Premier League matches.
  • Al Masry have won just 2 of their last 10 games across all competitions.
  • Al Masry’s previous two matches ended in 0-0 draws.
  • Al Ahly have netted 8 goals in their last 2 games.
  • In the 6th round this season, Al Ahly beat Al Masry 2-0.
  • Al Ahly have won four straight matches against Al Masry.

Match preview

This season, Al Ahly are at serious risk of losing their Egyptian champions’ crown. After four rounds of the championship group, Marcel Koller’s team sits second in the table, trailing Pyramids by just a single point. But the Red Devils’ rivals are showing impressive form this campaign.

Al Ahly’s start to the championship round was far from ideal. They suffered a 0-3 defeat to Zamalek, followed by a 1-1 draw with Pyramids. However, they bounced back by edging Petrojet 3-2 and then demolishing Haras El Hodoud 5-0.

In the CAF Champions League, the Cairo giants came agonizingly close to another final. After a 0-0 draw in South Africa against Mamelodi Sundowns, the return leg in Egypt ended 1-1, and the South Africans advanced thanks to the away goals rule.

As expected, Al Masry are battling for third place in the championship group. However, the Alexandria side currently trail Zamalek by five points, albeit with a game in hand. Closing that gap in just five rounds will be an uphill battle.

In the previous round, Al Masry faced Zamalek in a direct showdown, which ended 0-0. Before that, the Green and Whites thrashed Petrojet 4-0 and held Pyramids to a 0-0 draw. Overall, Al Masry are unbeaten in their last six Premier League fixtures.

Probable line-ups

  • Al Ahly: El-Shenawy, Koka, Rabia, Hanu, Kamal, El Solia, Ateya, Mohamed, Ashour, Bencharki, Ali
  • Al Masry: Gad, Amr Ismail, El-Mohamadi, Id, Sobhi, El-Gohary, Samadu, Makhlouf, Hamada, Degmum, Mohsen

Al Ahly vs Al Masry prediction

Given the current standings, Al Ahly can no longer afford any slip-ups if they want to reclaim the Egyptian title. My bet is on a home win in this one.

