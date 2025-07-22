RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Aktobe vs Sparta: Preview, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Aktobe vs Sparta: Preview, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Aktobe vs Sparta Prague prediction Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Aktobe
Aktobe Aktobe Schedule Aktobe News Aktobe Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Aktobe, Aktobe Central Stadium
Sparta Prague
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague Schedule Sparta Prague News Sparta Prague Transfers
On July 24, at 18:00 Central European Time, Aktobe will host Sparta in the Conference League qualification on their home turf. Here’s a detailed match analysis and our prediction.

Match preview

After falling short against Legia in the Europa League (0:2 on aggregate), Aktobe now moves to the Conference League, ready to showcase their level against Sparta.

Vyacheslav Levchuk’s team is going through an inconsistent spell: in their last ten matches, they’ve managed just three wins, suffered five defeats, and drew twice. Notably, Aktobe have conceded at least once in seven of those ten games. Despite this, they remain in the hunt for European spots in the Kazakhstan Premier League, currently sitting fourth with 33 points after 17 rounds.

For Sparta, the season has just kicked off: in the opening round of the Czech First League, they played out a 1-1 draw with Jablonec, with Kuchta—who joined from Midtjylland this summer—netting for the Prague side.

Brian Priske’s squad had a productive pre-season, winning all three of their friendlies. They first beat Mlada Boleslav 2-1, then edged Copenhagen 1-0, and wrapped up with a 3-1 victory over Young Boys.

The team has been active in the transfer market and continues to strengthen. Their goal: a place in the Conference League group stage, with Aktobe standing as the first obstacle on that path.

Probable lineups

Aktobe: Vlad, Jin, Andjelkovic, Vetezhelu, Zhukov, Kairov, Korzun, Skvortsov, Sosa, Shvyrev, Shushenachev

Sparta Prague: Vindahl, Uchehna, Panak, Kobbo, Vydra, Kairinen, Kaderabek, Zeleny, Krasnici, Haraslin, Kuchta

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these teams
  • In six of Aktobe’s last seven matches, there were fewer than three goals scored
  • Sparta have scored in each of their last ten matches

Prediction

Despite the home crowd, Aktobe are outmatched by Sparta in skill and tactical awareness. In my view, Sparta should confidently take this match. My prediction: Asian handicap Sparta (-1) at 1.75 odds.

