RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round?

Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Getty Images
Aktobe
Aktobe Aktobe Schedule Aktobe News Aktobe Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
17 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Aktobe, Aktobe Central Stadium
Legia Warszawa
Legia Warszawa Legia Warszawa Schedule Legia Warszawa News Legia Warszawa Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Legia Warszawa
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the first round of UEFA Europa League qualifying, Aktobe will host Legia at home. The match is set for Thursday, July 17, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for this clash.

Aktobe – Legia: Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Legia defeated Aktobe 1-0.
  • In their last four matches, Aktobe registered two wins and two losses.
  • Legia have won four straight and are unbeaten in their last five outings.
  • Legia’s scoring streak stands at nine consecutive matches.
  • Aktobe have scored in nine of their last ten home games.
  • Legia have lost just two of their last ten away fixtures.
  • Legia have only lost to nil once in their last ten matches.
  • In 80% of their games, Legia score more than 1.5 goals per match, while Aktobe do so in 61% of theirs.
  • The teams have met three times before, with Legia winning on every occasion.

Aktobe – Legia: Match preview

In the first leg held in Poland, Legia took confident control of the proceedings. Although Aktobe found the net in the ninth minute, the goal was disallowed. Ultimately, Legia struck in the first half and saw out a deserved victory.

Legia prepared for the qualification opener exclusively through friendlies but just a few days ago played another official match—this time in the Polish Super Cup, where they clinched a 2-1 win. This weekend, Legia kick off the new domestic season on July 20 against Piast Gliwice.

Aktobe are already deep into their national league campaign due to a different calendar. The team currently sits fourth in the league table, fighting for a spot in the top three and eyeing first place, from which they are separated by just five points. The squad didn’t play last weekend as they were preparing for the Legia encounter. Their next league fixture is also on July 20.

Probable lineups

  • Aktobe: Vlad, Kairov, Andelkovic, Gabi Kiki, Vatajelu, Zhukov, Agbo, Korzun, Shvyrev, Omirtaev, Zhan
  • Legia: Tobiasz, Kapuadi, Pankov, Elitim, Morishita, Kun, Kapustka, Augustyniak, Wszołek, Marc Gual, Bichakhchyan

Prediction

Legia have the edge after the first leg, but it’s hardly a comfortable margin, so the Polish side will need to push to build on it. With greater European experience and a deeper squad, Legia look stronger on paper. My pick: Legia to win at odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game Win Legia Warszawa
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Bet now Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Recommended Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Bet now Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Recommended 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Ordabasy Shymkent vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Ordabasy Shymkent Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Bet now Melbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Recommended Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
FK Sileks vs Decic Tuzi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Sileks vs Dečić: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 FK Sileks Odds: 1.66 Decic Tuzi Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
53’
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
45’ + 8
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores