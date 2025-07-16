Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round?

Prediction on game Win Legia Warszawa Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the first round of UEFA Europa League qualifying, Aktobe will host Legia at home. The match is set for Thursday, July 17, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for this clash.

Aktobe – Legia: Match facts and head-to-head

In the first leg, Legia defeated Aktobe 1-0.

In their last four matches, Aktobe registered two wins and two losses.

Legia have won four straight and are unbeaten in their last five outings.

Legia’s scoring streak stands at nine consecutive matches.

Aktobe have scored in nine of their last ten home games.

Legia have lost just two of their last ten away fixtures.

Legia have only lost to nil once in their last ten matches.

In 80% of their games, Legia score more than 1.5 goals per match, while Aktobe do so in 61% of theirs.

The teams have met three times before, with Legia winning on every occasion.

Aktobe – Legia: Match preview

In the first leg held in Poland, Legia took confident control of the proceedings. Although Aktobe found the net in the ninth minute, the goal was disallowed. Ultimately, Legia struck in the first half and saw out a deserved victory.

Legia prepared for the qualification opener exclusively through friendlies but just a few days ago played another official match—this time in the Polish Super Cup, where they clinched a 2-1 win. This weekend, Legia kick off the new domestic season on July 20 against Piast Gliwice.

Aktobe are already deep into their national league campaign due to a different calendar. The team currently sits fourth in the league table, fighting for a spot in the top three and eyeing first place, from which they are separated by just five points. The squad didn’t play last weekend as they were preparing for the Legia encounter. Their next league fixture is also on July 20.

Probable lineups

Aktobe: Vlad, Kairov, Andelkovic, Gabi Kiki, Vatajelu, Zhukov, Agbo, Korzun, Shvyrev, Omirtaev, Zhan

Legia: Tobiasz, Kapuadi, Pankov, Elitim, Morishita, Kun, Kapustka, Augustyniak, Wszołek, Marc Gual, Bichakhchyan

Prediction

Legia have the edge after the first leg, but it’s hardly a comfortable margin, so the Polish side will need to push to build on it. With greater European experience and a deeper squad, Legia look stronger on paper. My pick: Legia to win at odds of 1.71.