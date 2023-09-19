Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

If we take into account the names of the teams, the match between Ajax and Marseille can be considered to be one of the most attractive for the fans in the 1st round of the Europa League group stage. The teams will take to the pitch at Johan Cruijff Arena in the evening of September 21. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Ajax



The team from the capital of the Netherlands is the most titled club of the country. It has got the experience of winning the most prestigious club tournament in Europe – the Champions League. It is the so-called “forge” of talents in European football.

If you do not take into account the previous season, Ajax became the champion of the Netherlands three times in a row, and it also led the championship in 2019/2020, which was not finished due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ajax ended the previous season in the 3rd place in the Eredivisie, behind Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, which resulted in the right to start in the play-offs of the Europa League qualification. The Dutch team, breaking the resistance of Bulgarian Ludogorets, successfully coped with that task.

Nowadays, Ajax is in the middle of the inner league table. The team managed to beat Heracles with a 4-1 score and lose to Twente in the previous battle – 1-3. Two draws were recorded between the higher mentioned confrontations, with modest Excelsior (2-2) and Sittard (0-0).

One can confidently say that this was definitely not the start the fans of “the Red and Whites” were expecting.

Marseille



Marseille is doing much better at the inner arena. Speaking about the championship, the team remains undefeated after five rounds of the tournament and is only two points behind the leader, Monaco.

It is difficult to say how the recent replacement of the head coach affected the results. Don’t forget that Igor Tudor was replaced by the Spanish specialist, Marcelino, at the beginning of the season.

“The Provencals”, like Ajax, finished the previous season in the native championship in the 3rd place. Thanks to this, Marseille started in the third round of the Champions League qualification, where it was sensationally beaten by Panathinaikos from Greece. Relegation from this stage allowed the French club to immediately take part in the group stage of the Europa League.

Ajax and Marseille will be accompanied by British Brighton and AEK Athens in the Group B. Therefore, I think this quartet to be the most interesting in the second most important European tournament.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Ajax cannot win three matches in a row – it managed to score only one goal.

Marseille, on the contrary, lost only one match to the aforementioned opponent, Panathinaikos. That failure is followed by a current six-match unbeaten streak.

Speaking about the official level, the teams met with each other 4 times. First, that happened in the 1/8 finals of the European Champions Cup in 1971/1972 – Ajax won both matches and then in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League in 2008/2009. As for that case, the rivals exchanged home victories and Marseille was stronger in overtime.

It is worth noting that, speaking about all 4 head-to-head matches, the teams always scored in the battles against each other.

Predictions



Taking into account the historical facts and the current form of the teams, I bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

