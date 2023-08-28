RU RU NG NG
Ajax Ajax
Europa League 31 aug 2023, 14:00 Ajax - Ludogorets Razgrad
-
- : -
International, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Ludogorets Razgrad Ludogorets Razgrad
On August 31, Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) will host the second leg of the decisive stage of the Europa League Qualification, in which Ajax will compete with Ludogorets. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Ajax


The club not only had a typical sale a year ago, but also let Erik ten Hag go to Manchester United. Either those events had an effect or, generally speaking, everything in the project had already begun to crumble (just look at how the players like Blind Jr. left the team, breaking their contracts), but a couple of years in the championship was followed by the rollback of the grandee to the 3rd place in the Eredivisie. And there is not much believe in the improvement. The players are leaving again, including Tadic, moreover, they do it for free. The new mentor, Maurice Stein, has already managed to lose the points in the national championship, without winning in the battle against Excelsior (it is reasonable to mention that the favourite equalized the score only in the 72nd minute of the game there). The start in the qualification of the Europa League in the form of a 4-1 result in Razgrad, taking into account the higher mentioned conditions, was an outlet. Still, the hero of that match, Kudus, who made a hat-trick in Bulgaria, has already been sold to West Ham.

Ludogorets


The team was able to maintain a leading position in Bulgarian football. Although it was unexpectedly difficult in the previous season, the lead over CSKA Sofia was minimal in the end. The failures continue up to now. As for the inner arena, “the Eagles” have already managed to lose twice in the first 6 rounds. Speaking about the Champions League qualification, the giant of Central Europe, having hardly overcome Ballkani (the opponent was defeated at the home arena after a 0-2 score in Kosovo), lost the confrontation to Olimpia – the team did not win in the home match and was beaten in Ljubljana. Having departed for the Europa League, Ivaylo Petev’s wards started with a 1-2 score in Kazakhstan there. Nevertheless, they did their best in the second leg and defeated Astana. Still, it is clear that there is no chance of the higher mentioned scenario in the struggle with the Dutch rival.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The Bulgarian giant will get a chance to play at the legendary arena in Amsterdam for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the giant from the Netherlands will take a new crushing victory. On the other hand, the match turned into a formality, so, we are just waiting for bright football and bet on “total: over 3.5” (odd: 1.98).

