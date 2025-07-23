Ajax vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 24, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Amsterdam's Ajax will take on Scotland's Celtic in a friendly match. Let's take a look at the best bet for team performance in this clash.

Ajax

Ajax endured another less than convincing season in the Dutch Eredivisie. For the third year running, the team failed to secure the title, finishing just one point behind PSV. The season's finale was nothing short of dramatic—Ajax managed only one win in their last five matches, a decisive factor in the gold medal race. As a result, the club wrapped up the campaign in second place.

On the European stage, Ajax reached the Europa League Round of 16, where they fell to Eintracht Frankfurt with an aggregate score of 2-6. The squad kicked off their pre-season early, already playing four friendlies—three wins and a draw. Their pre-season schedule includes two more sparring matches—against Celtic and Monaco. After that, Ajax will launch their Eredivisie campaign, followed by their long-awaited Champions League adventure.

Celtic

Celtic continue to dominate Scottish football—clinching their fourth consecutive league title. In the past 14 years, only once has the gold gone to their main rivals, Rangers. However, in the Scottish Cup, Celtic suffered a surprise defeat to Aberdeen, missing out on a third straight cup double.

Celtic have already begun their pre-season, playing five friendlies. They scraped out narrow wins in their opening two games against Queen's Park (1-0) and Ireland's Cork City (2-1), but then slipped to a 2-3 defeat to Portugal's Estrela Amadora. The Scots looked far sharper in their next outings—beating Sporting 2-0 and Newcastle 4-0 in impressive fashion. Following the Ajax clash, Celtic will kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign, and these friendlies are vital for building chemistry and assessing squad readiness.

Probable lineups

Ajax: Yaros, Baas, Bowman, Mokio, Rigeer, Berghuis, Weghorst, Wijndal, Klaassen, Moro, Traoré.

Celtic: Sinisalo, Donovan, Engels, Kenny, McGregor, McCowan, Murray, Summers, Trusty, Forrest, Inamura.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Ajax have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

3 of Ajax's last 4 games ended with over 2.5 goals.

Celtic have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

3 of Celtic's last 4 games ended with over 2.5 goals.

Ajax are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings.

4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches saw over 2.5 goals.

Ajax vs Celtic match prediction

This encounter brings together two of their nations' top clubs, both perennial trophy contenders and regulars on the European stage. Ajax and Celtic have been enjoying positive and energetic pre-season campaigns, producing solid results in their friendlies. The sides boast a rich head-to-head history, often featuring high-scoring affairs. Given the attacking potential on both sides and the open nature of a friendly, expect goals from both teams once again. My pick for this match is over 3 goals at odds of 1.75.