RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Ajax vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Ajax vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Ajax vs Celtic prediction Photo: https://x.com/AFCAjax/Author unknownn
Ajax
Ajax Ajax Schedule Ajax News Ajax Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
24 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International,
Celtic
Celtic Celtic Schedule Celtic News Celtic Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 24, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Amsterdam's Ajax will take on Scotland's Celtic in a friendly match. Let's take a look at the best bet for team performance in this clash.

Ajax

Ajax endured another less than convincing season in the Dutch Eredivisie. For the third year running, the team failed to secure the title, finishing just one point behind PSV. The season's finale was nothing short of dramatic—Ajax managed only one win in their last five matches, a decisive factor in the gold medal race. As a result, the club wrapped up the campaign in second place.

On the European stage, Ajax reached the Europa League Round of 16, where they fell to Eintracht Frankfurt with an aggregate score of 2-6. The squad kicked off their pre-season early, already playing four friendlies—three wins and a draw. Their pre-season schedule includes two more sparring matches—against Celtic and Monaco. After that, Ajax will launch their Eredivisie campaign, followed by their long-awaited Champions League adventure.

Celtic

Celtic continue to dominate Scottish football—clinching their fourth consecutive league title. In the past 14 years, only once has the gold gone to their main rivals, Rangers. However, in the Scottish Cup, Celtic suffered a surprise defeat to Aberdeen, missing out on a third straight cup double.

Celtic have already begun their pre-season, playing five friendlies. They scraped out narrow wins in their opening two games against Queen's Park (1-0) and Ireland's Cork City (2-1), but then slipped to a 2-3 defeat to Portugal's Estrela Amadora. The Scots looked far sharper in their next outings—beating Sporting 2-0 and Newcastle 4-0 in impressive fashion. Following the Ajax clash, Celtic will kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign, and these friendlies are vital for building chemistry and assessing squad readiness.

Probable lineups

  • Ajax: Yaros, Baas, Bowman, Mokio, Rigeer, Berghuis, Weghorst, Wijndal, Klaassen, Moro, Traoré.
  • Celtic: Sinisalo, Donovan, Engels, Kenny, McGregor, McCowan, Murray, Summers, Trusty, Forrest, Inamura.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Ajax have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 3 of Ajax's last 4 games ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • Celtic have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 3 of Celtic's last 4 games ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • Ajax are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings.
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches saw over 2.5 goals.

Ajax vs Celtic match prediction

This encounter brings together two of their nations' top clubs, both perennial trophy contenders and regulars on the European stage. Ajax and Celtic have been enjoying positive and energetic pre-season campaigns, producing solid results in their friendlies. The sides boast a rich head-to-head history, often featuring high-scoring affairs. Given the attacking potential on both sides and the open nature of a friendly, expect goals from both teams once again. My pick for this match is over 3 goals at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 10:00 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 FC Astana Odds: 1.71 Zimbru Recommended Melbet
Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Hibernians Odds: 1.7 Spartak Trnava Bet now Mostbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.6 Valur Bet now 1xBet
Aris Limassol vs Puskas FC Academy prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 Puskas FC Academy Recommended Melbet
Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.6 Universitatea Cluj Bet now Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Bet now 1xBet
Omonia Nicosia vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Omonia Nicosia Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Recommended Melbet
Viking vs Koper prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Viking Odds: 1.65 Koper Bet now 1xBet
CS Petrocub vs Sabah FK prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 CS Petrocub Odds: 1.65 Sabah FK Bet now Mostbet
Cherno More Varna vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Cherno More Varna Odds: 1.9 Istanbul Basaksehir Recommended Mostbet
Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Novi Pazar Odds: 1.72 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now Melbet
FC Midtjylland vs Hibernian prediction Europa League 24 july 2025, 13:30 Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match? FC Midtjylland Odds: 1.4 Hibernian Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira 1 - 0 Hajduk Split Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
1
Hajduk Split
0
43’
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Brann - : - Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:31 Banyana Banyana doctor provides update on Gabrielle Salgado’s condition Football news Today, 11:04 Hato's agent confirms talks with Chelsea Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Cole Palmer relaxes in Ibiza amid rumors of breakup with girlfriend Football news Today, 10:37 Staying put? Zitha Kwinika returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 10:36 The home stretch! Napoli signs Vanja Milinković-Savić Lifestyle Today, 10:11 "Work." Neymar shares photo from a vibey gym training session Football news Today, 10:10 Following the trends. Portuguese club Arouca unveils new signing with a clever twist Football news Today, 09:54 Royal battle! Tottenham storms into the race for Rodrygo Other Sports News Today, 09:41 It’s official: Blue Bulls appoint new head coach Lifestyle Today, 09:31 Lionel Messi's wife takes sons on holiday to Italy—without her husband
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores