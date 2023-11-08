Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League, Amsterdam's Ajax and English Brighton will meet. The teams, surprisingly, have the status of outsiders in their group, but have not yet lost their chances of getting out of it.

"Ajax"

The Dutch grandee is showing simply terrible results this season both domestically and in Europe. The team is in last place in the standings of its group after three rounds, earning only two points.

In the Dutch championship, everything is also terrible for Ajax, but in the last games something began to improve and from the bottom of the standings they rose to 11th position after two victories.

"Brighton"

This modest English club is third in the group after three matches, with three points to its name.

The Seagulls are currently on a streak of five games without a win in the national championship. Due to unsuccessful performances in the English Premier League, Brighton dropped to seventh place, but overall the team's performance looks bright and effective, despite the results.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Brighton are the favorites of the match according to the bookmakers and it’s hard to disagree with this. At the same time, Ajax won the last two matches with a score of 6:1.

In the first game, the British were stronger and celebrated their victory with a score of 2:0.

Perhaps this match should please the fans with an abundance of goals scored. Even though the team from Amsterdam is an outsider on paper, they are gradually recovering from a bad start. I will bet on the total number of goals over 2.5.