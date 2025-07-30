AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025

Prediction on game AIK Win & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.94 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Strawberry Arena, where Swedish giants AIK host Estonian side Paide. I’m offering a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Swedish powerhouse AIK showcased their tactical prowess and composure in the away leg, confidently dispatching their opponents thanks to a well-executed game plan from Henning Berg. The team focused on solid defense and swift transitions into attack, which paid off handsomely. A 2-0 victory on the road gives them an excellent advantage, and now, backed by their home crowd, AIK can control proceedings and exploit the visitors’ defensive frailties.

Despite not being the most clinical side in recent domestic fixtures, AIK has shown defensive stability—conceding only 4 goals in their last five outings. At Strawberry Arena, the Swedes have looked assured, winning 60% of their recent home matches. This forms a solid foundation for another successful night and a likely ticket to the next Conference League qualifying round.

Paide head into the return leg with a daunting task—overturning a two-goal deficit away from home. In the first match, the Estonian side were inconsistent: they failed to convert any of their chances and committed a number of defensive errors, which AIK ruthlessly exploited. Despite some decent results in the Estonian league, the European stage has so far proven a tough test for Paide.

Head coach Vladimir Vassiljev faces a dilemma: push forward and take risks, or maintain structure and limit any comeback hopes. In their last five matches, the team has scored 8 goals but conceded 7—a sign of an attacking yet vulnerable style. To have any hope of a miracle, Paide will need to be flawless both defensively and in the final third.

Probable lineups

AIK : Nordfeldt, Tuhonen, Benkovic, Papagiannopoulos, Isherwood, Hov, Tsongvai, Saletros, Besirovic, Ayari, Flataker

: Nordfeldt, Tuhonen, Benkovic, Papagiannopoulos, Isherwood, Hov, Tsongvai, Saletros, Besirovic, Ayari, Flataker Paide: Zharzhu, Saliste, Delevic, Zhukam, Guye, Gilmore, Ojamaa, Miller, Saarma, Luts, Korr

Match facts and head-to-head

AIK won the first leg 2-0 away from home.

Paide have won 3 of their last 5 matches, but lost to AIK at home.

In the previous meeting between these teams, both failed to score—only AIK converted their chances.

Prediction

Given AIK’s solid defense and Paide’s struggles on the European stage, expect a pragmatic approach from the Swedes with minimal risk. Thomassen’s side have no need to force the issue, and the visitors are unlikely to break down the home defense without open spaces. The optimal choice is a bet on AIK to win and under 3.5 goals. Also worth considering is “Both teams to score – no” at 1.58.