AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival?

In the 32nd round of the Portuguese League, AFC will host Boavista on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Monday, May 5, at 21:15 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this game.

AFC vs Boavista: Match facts and head-to-head

AFC is in a dire run of form—winless in their last seven games.

Boavista have won their last two away matches, despite suffering a six-game losing streak prior.

Boavista have conceded at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.

AFC has the worst defense in the Portuguese League, while Boavista's is the second worst.

Boavista has the league’s weakest attack: just 20 goals scored all season.

Boavista have lost 47% of their matches without finding the net; AFC, 24%.

AFC win to nil in 15% of their games, Boavista in 13%.

The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw—the only head-to-head meeting between these sides so far.

AFC vs Boavista: Match preview

Both teams are locked in a desperate fight for survival in the Portuguese League. Currently, they occupy the bottom two spots in the standings. AFC have 24 points from 31 games and trail the 16th-placed team only on tiebreakers. The 16th position offers a playoff lifeline to stay in the top flight. With just three rounds left, every win is crucial for survival. The problem: AFC has the league’s leakiest defense and one of the weakest attacks, so avoiding relegation will be a tall order.

Boavista are rock bottom in the Portuguese League, three points adrift of AFC. That makes this fixture absolutely vital for them—three games from the finish line, it’s now or never. Defeat would all but extinguish their survival hopes. Boavista have the worst attack in the league (just 20 goals), and the second-worst defense (52 conceded). With numbers like that, survival seems a distant dream.

Probable lineups

AFC: Ochoa; Devenish, Ru, Teixeira; Rodriguez, Mendonça, Grau, Fonseca; Akinsola, Luis, Mercado

Boavista: Vaclík; Ferreira, Fonying, Abascal, Agru; Hinkel, Perez, Silva, Diaby, Bozenik, Koné

Prediction

This is a clash between the league’s bottom two, each fighting tooth and nail to stay in the top division. Expect a tense affair, but probably not a high-scoring one—neither team boasts a potent attack. My pick: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.64.